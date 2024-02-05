When BTS icon V's 'Twilight' inspired baseball bat spin left band members Jungkook and Jimin amazed

Back in 2020, in the sixth episode of "BTS: In the Soop," South Korean band BTS relaxed, playing some baseball, and recreated the famous scene from the movie "Twilight."

The band certainly had some fun and was successful at copying this now iconic and thoroughly memeable scene from the 2008 hit film. Unsurprisingly, their performance was a huge hit with fans. Take a look at the clip below:

While the overall success of the recreation cannot be denied, V's skills were a particular highlight.

"Love Wins All" by BTS’ V and IU may have a hidden meaning

IU recently released the music video for "Love Wins All," which features V from BTS. This made headlines, not just due to the star power and track, but because of a potential hidden meaning in the video.

Deafness and blindness are themes in the video, with IU using sign language and V having a cloudy eye. One fan theory holds that the machine that targets the lead characters only targets people living with such conditions.

Watch the video and decide for yourself:

The South Korean singer dedicated the song to her fans:

"A song dedicated to my loved ones, especially fans. I also want to be someone who's therefore you in your rising and setting moments. To be the person beside you saying, "Don't be afraid, let's fade away together splendidly."

"Love Wins All" won IU her first trophy on Mnet's M Countdown, scoring a total of 7,443 points. Mnet's M Countdown is a prominent award show for popular K-pop artists and this was a real milestone for IU.

Both IU and V are enjoying good starts to 2024, as, other than the early success of "Love Wins All," it has been revealed that V's cover appearances for Vogue, Elle, and Harper Bazaar magazines were the three best-selling editions online.

It will be interesting to see what the year holds hereafter for both IU and BTS, with J-hope telling "Suchwita" that he is looking to release new content:

“There’ll be new content about my life called Hope on the Street. It’ll be about my dancing and my story. That documentary will be out in 2024. It’s literally like it’s name, Hope on the Street. It’s just J-Hope dancing on the street.”

