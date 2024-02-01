"Strongest opponent you could ever imagine": Fans proud as Love wins all ft Taehyung achieves first win on M COUNTDOWN

On February 1, 2024, IU's Love wins all featuring Kim Taehyung won her first-ever music show trophy on Mnet's M Countdown with a total of 7,443 points sending the internet into a frenzy.

M Countdown is one of the most reputed and prestigious award shows where popular K-pop artists and groups deliver their spectacular performances, stealing the limelight at the scene.

As soon as fans learned that IU's Love wins all featuring Kim Taehyung and (G)I-DLE's track Wife took first place, they took to social media to celebrate. One user stated that IU is one of the strongest opponents, and they were glad that (G)I-DLE gave tough competition to the female singer.

IU released her pre-release single Love wins all music video on January 24, 2024, featuring Kim Taehyung, and soon topped the Melon charts within hours of its release. Fans complimented the female singer's soulful vocals and the onscreen chemistry of the duo.

The South Korean singer IU won with a total of 7,443 points, while (G)I-DLE followed with 6,305 points. As soon as fans learned about how the two biggest K-pop sensations gave tough competition to each other, fandoms Neverland and UAENAs congratulated each other and continued to shower praises, highlighting the opportunity for (G)I-DLE to compete with IU, who has been working in the industry for the last ten years.

Moreover, fans were elated that IU continues to win awards with her sheer talent and hard work. They took to social media, celebrating with a variety of congratulatory posts.

Meanwhile, the My Mister actress is set to release her sixth mini-album The Winning, and has released several concept photos regarding it on her social media. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see how the female singer has composed her lyrics this time and can't wait to experience her vocal skills as well.

Kim Taehyung is currently undergoing three weeks of additional military training at the Army General Administration School, as he has been selected for the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defense Command. He is set to be deployed at the 2nd Army Corps of Chuncheon, Gangwon province on February 8, 2024, following the completion of his three weeks of additional training.

The My Mister actress is set to release her sixth mini-album "The Winning" on February 20 at 6 PM Korean Standard Time.