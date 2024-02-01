"Lawsuit is coming in hot": ARMYs react to Birmingham City FC's alleged resemblance to BTS' logo post signing footballer Paik Seung-ho

For fans, the BTS emblem has symbolized the unity between the band and its fans - the ARMY. Thus, it was no surprise when on February 1, 2024, the fans were enraged after they saw the Birmingham City FC (football club) allegedly copying BTS' logo.

The football club announced on X that they had signed South Korean player Paik Seung-ho as their team member. The tweet also allegedly used the famous boyband's logo with the letters PSH under it, which enraged fans across the world.

As soon as they saw the post on Birmingham City FC's X account, ARMYs began commenting their shock and surprise about the alleged copy. While many were furious about it, one fan stated that the football club will soon face a lawsuit from HYBE (formerly BigHit Entertainment).

BTS ARMYs perplexed to see Birmingham City FC allegedly use band's logo

Paik Seung-ho, a midfielder from South Korea, has joined the Birmingham City FC professional football squad. Paik is a gold medallist in the Asian Games and is also a part of the South Korean national football team.

The team, which is a part of the English Football League Championship, revealed, on Monday, January 29, 2024, that Paik had reached an agreement to stay at St. Andrews through June 2026. The soccer player became the first South Korean player to play for Birmingham City FC after signing a two-year contract with the team.

While football fans were delighted at the news, K-pop fans, especially those who are a part of the BTS ARMY weren't too pleased when they saw the tweet. They took to X to call out the football team for allegedly imitating BTS' logo and adding the initials PSH to their "coming soon" post announcing Paik's decision to join the team.

Fans were confused and outraged by the resemblance and were doubting the club's decision to use the design. Many pointed out that it seemed like Birmingham City FC believed that BTS represented South Korea. A fan, X user, @hobiivertt, agreed with this, noting that using the logo could potentially have the football club face a lawsuit.

Similarly, a few other fans stated that the mere usage of the Bangtan logo was to announce the South Korean football player joining the club. The majority of the ARMYs did not appreciate the alleged "parody" using the logo and they took to X to express their displeasure about the alleged use of the logo.

Paik Seung-ho is a 26-year-old midfielder, in whom many clubs in England were interested. However, he signed a contract with Birmingham to stay in St. Andrews until June 2026, subject to international clearance.

His move to the UK marks the conclusion of playing for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in South Korea for just under three years. Paik has previously spent over a decade as both a youth and professional footballer in Europe.

Paik Seung-ho has also, to date, received 15 full international caps and was a part of the South Korean national team at the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup. He scored superbly when they faced Brazil in the Round of 16, before winning the Asian Games 10 months later.

In the meantime, Bangtan Sonyeondan aka BTS, is serving in the South Korean military to fulfill their mandatory service period for their nation. As per South Korean law, every single able-bodied male citizen is required to serve an obligatory period of 18 to 21 months in the armed forces be it Army, Air Force, or the Marines.