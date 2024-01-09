"They set a legal precedent": Fans react as HYBE warns 'The Camp' app for using portraits of BTS idols serving in the military without consent

On Tuesday, January 8, 2024, HYBE sent a warning letter to The Camp for using BTS' images and names without consent. South Korean media outlet Newsis reported that the warning has been issued against the app for using the identities of the members. This is in direct violation of the artists' intellectual property rights.

The issue arose when proof of the operator's unauthorized usage of BTS' Intellectual Property rights (IP) at The Camp was uncovered. HYBE Corporation discovered that the network's "Recommended Star Soldier" feature had several names and images of the BTS members.

The Bangtan fandom were in agreement regarding HYBE's issuing a warning against the organization that developed the app. User @magicshopbooks wrote on X:

"Being an IP attorney, I like that they set a legal precedent in that area."

Expand Tweet

ARMYs enraged as The Camp continues to use BTS' images and names

The 'Recommended Star Soldier' service on The Camp platform, which offers followers of musicians a community service (a camp) with updates on the military lives of artists, featured a large number of BTS images and names, as discovered by HYBE.

According to Newsis News on January 8, 2024, HYBE Corporation claimed The Camp app's usage of images and portraits of the BTS members violates their right to media coverage. HYBE Corporation stated:

"BTS members' portraits and names are distributed throughout the service without permission from the artists or HYBE's label 'Big Hit Music'. It is being used without permission.”

Additionally, utilizing the genuine identities of the Bangtan Sonyeondan members, "The Camp Mall," The Camp's business channel, marketed a doll and name tag together as a bundle. At a hefty 56,000 won per unit, the doll went out of stock as several international fans purchased it.

The Camp management organization has now ceased distributing brand name tags for musicians and stopped posting BTS-related content in response to HYBE's protest. All things considered, the K-pop group section is still active on the app, although under the moniker "Official."

The camp authorities have allegedly claimed that fans, not the owners of the business, were responsible for the community's creation.

Expand Tweet

According to HYBE authorities, using the intellectual property of musicians who enlist in the military upends the foundation of the entertainment sector. HYBE further added that The Camp is taking undue advantage of "promotional effect" from Bangtan Sonyeondan's fandom and misusing their influence.

HYBE's official statement read:

"Using IP of artists who joined the military, shakes the foundation of the entertainment industry that has invested a lot of money to discover and develop artists. We can never give indulgence just because it is a start-up. In fact, it is a trick to continue take advantage of the promotional effect of the company leaning on BTS' fandom and it is an expression of its willingness to continue free rides."

Newsis reported that HYBE informed Enable Daonsoft, the company that runs the military communications system The Camp, that BTS members' identities and photos are shared across the platform without authorization from the artists or HYBE's label 'Big Hit Music.' It was then verified that a formal letter stating that it was utilized without authorization was sent. It demanded an instantaneous termination.

BTS ARMY rejoiced as they had been against the app using the idols' images since the day the K-pop members enlisted in the military. The fandom had voiced its concerns regarding the spread of the idols' images from the military base without their consent. They headed to Twitter (now X) to express their views as they cheered for HYBE Corporation taking action to safeguard its artists.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Earlier, the BTS members were taken off of the 'Recommended Star Soldier' roster of the The Camp as of December 24, 2023, according to a report by the South Korean media source Chosun Ilbo. This was due to a dispute over intellectual property rights with the group's agency, Big Hit Entertainment.

HYBE having to issue another warning letter to take legal action against The Camp and its operators within a few weeks of the last warning has become a cause for concern among fans.

Family members and friends may send online comfort letters to recruited trainees via The Camp service, which is accessible via websites and mobile apps. Following their discharge from the military facility and placement in individual divisions, soldiers also have the option to post remarks on the forum.

It must be noted that this is the only online communication platform that is allowed in the South Korean military.