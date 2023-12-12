What is The Camp? How to sign up, where to download, & all you need to know about the application for sending letters to BTS members

Following the enlistment of all seven BTS members for their mandatory military service, fans have naturally been digging up ways to reach out to them. ARMYs uncovered the Camp app, developed by the Korean Armed Forces, which helps people send letters to the soldiers serving in the military since other forms of communication are restricted during their service. Therefore, several ARMYs have swarmed in to register for the application, which is not only applicable for Android and iOS but is also accessible as a website.

In addition to allowing people to send their messages to the soldiers and trainees serving in the Korean military, the Camp also posts pictures of the people in the military. Fans were happy to learn about the outlet that gives them an official platform to both send and receive information about BTS members during their mandatory military enlistment period.

All you need to know about The Camp app that allows BTS members to receive letters from fans during their military service

On December 16, following the departure of Jimin and Jungkook, all BTS members officially enlisted to serve their required military service. While fans have been upset that they won't be receiving any content or messages from the idols as frequently as they were used to, the discovery of The Camp has rejoiced many ARMYs.

Expand Tweet

The Camp was created by the Korean Armed Forces, and it's an official military community where people can register as users to create and join communities. Additionally, there's a specific camp system dedicated to BTS members, making it easier for fans to register under the same. The application, due to its Korean-centric construction, might be a little hard for overseas fans to navigate.

Here's how to register and apply for The Camp app:

Fans can register as a foreigner with their respective email IDs, and after passing through the initial agreements and verification, personal details such as date of birth, name, etc., are required. Then, fans can find the homepage that allows them to search for particular soldiers to follow by entering the soldier's name, date of birth, unit, and date of joining. After that, fans are required to choose an option for the relationship they share with the soldier, and the option 'fan' is listed last on the drop-down menu. Once that's done, the confirmation is processed.

Following the confirmation, fans can join a particular soldier's cafe by searching for their name. While the BTS members' cafe systems will be functioning only a week following their enlistment, fans can start to leave their letters and messages through the Camp's website.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Camp community website also revolves around two systems. The first is the cafe system that allows fans to get a hold of the official trainee images and pictures uploaded by the soldiers' information military officer. This cafe system also allows fans to write and send letters to particular soldiers by joining their individual cafe communities.

The second one is where the community users of The Camp can create their own community and post about anything freely. However, many fans have been warning against people who spread false information through the second system, which could mislead the masses with information about the BTS members.

Regardless, with all the BTS members kickstarting their mandatory military service, fans have prepared a storm of letters and messages of support waiting for them to send through The Camp website.