"Please listen to them": Fans react as BTS' RM, Jimin, V & Jungkook urge ARMYs to not come to their enlistment compound for safety reasons

On December 5, 2023, the BTS fandom was ruffled quite a few times, starting with another enlistment announcement by BIGHIT Music, now HYBE, followed by a Weverse LIVE with Namjoon, Taehyung, Jimin, and Jungkook. The four members came online on Weverse and requested that their fans avoid visiting the military compound on the days when the members would enter.

Several fans have speculated that BTS members Namjoon, Taehyung, Jimin, and Jungkook will enlist at the Nonsan Training Center. However, after today's Weverse LIVE, even fans echoed the members' request online and tweeted, "Please listen to them."

In a Weverse post on December 5, BIGHIT Music announced that Jimin, V, and RM (aka Namjoon) would enlist in the army to complete their required military service. Jimin and Jungkook will enlist together, while Namjoon and Taehyung will enroll in accordance with their respective procedures.

"They should never have to beg": Fans reiterate BTS members' request and flood X requesting other ARMYs to respect their wishes

Earlier today, on December 5, HYBE informed fans that there won't be any official activities on the day the members enter the military camp. HYBE further said that attendance at the entering ceremony on the day of the BTS members' enlistment is limited to military members and their families.

Meanwhile, in a recent Weverse LIVE, BTS member Jungkook was the first one to bring up the subject and requested that ARMYs avoid visiting them. This message was translated and posted by an X user and fan, @haruharu_w_bts. Jungkook said:

"There's something we want to ask for... the location was announced of where we will be but there will be others there so we want to ask you guys to not come. This is our last request!"

Following this, Namjoon, who goes by his stage name RM, recapitulated and said that there would be family members of other recruits who would be enlisting on the same day as them. Hence, fans shouldn't visit the compound out of respect for their safety and privacy. Namjoon added that the BTS ARMY is the face and identity of all the BTS members, and hence, they should respect the request. He said:

"Yes other people's families will be there too. And ARMYs are our face so please don't come!

Immediately, Namjoon and Taehyung (aka V), knelt to further "beg" as Taehyung repeated the request. BTS' V said:

"Please don't come! I am begging. It is dangerous! *kneels*

In addition, HYBE advised to avoid purchasing unauthorized tours or sets of products that infringe the artists' intellectual property rights to avoid any unfavorable consequences. In their official announcement on December 5, HYBE declared that any attempt at the unauthorized commercial use of this intellectual property would be met with the appropriate action.

Fans tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) that they felt bad watching Namjoon and Taehyung kneel during the Weverse LIVE to beg the fans not to visit the Nonsan Training Center on the day the four members would enlist. A fan, @Truelymineyours, tweeted:

"They should never have to beg for the bare minimum. I hope no one goes because I’ll have to spend money on hiring assassins if they do!"

Another fan, @kim_vannetae, clearly expressed their views and wrote on X:

"'that "ARMYs are our face' is such a big responsibility to shoulder. the trust they have in us not to come even if the location has been announced. I hope all of us will follow those instructions well."

Meanwhile, HYBE has not announced the date for the enlistment of Namjoon, Taehyung, Jimin, and Jungkook. However, Dispatch reported on November 30, 2023, that Taehyung would reportedly enlist in the Special Duty Team unit while Namjoon would be deployed in a separate unit.

Dispatch further reported that Jimin and Jungkook would enlist in the 5th Infantry unit on December 12—the same unit as Jin—and most probably would be trained under Jin, who is currently a Training Instructor in his unit.

Although none of these speculations are verified by HYBE, fans of the group are emotionally distressed to watch four members enlist at once while the other members, Jin, J-hope, and Suga, are already serving their military duties.

In other news, Taehyung will feature in the music video of singer and actress IU's comeback song. IU's company, Edam Entertainment, confirmed that the music video will be released in the first half of 2024.

During a Weverse LIVE on December 5, Taehyung revealed that he has filmed a variety of content for his fans to enjoy while he serves for eighteen months in the military. Anticipation for the future has grown even more as he requested the ARMYs to look forward to all the upcoming content and releases of all four members.