"Capitalising on the Kang-in lee shirt sales": Fans react as PSG partners with South Korean bakery brand, Paris Baguette 

Paris Baguette, a prominent bakery chain in South Korea, has announced a new marketing collaboration with the French soccer team Paris Saint-Germain, as reported by The Korea Times on November 2, 2023. This collaboration is in an effort to strengthen its brand recognition internationally. Paris Baguette is the first sponsor to have a two-year partnership deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

For the uninitiated, 22-year-old South Korean football player Lee Kang-in is an attacking midfielder and winger for South Korea's national team and Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain. On July 8, 2023, the South Korean young midfielder was signed by PSG for $24 million.

As part of this sponsorship deal, the Paris Baguette logo and promotional film will be displayed before each home game of Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes—the team's stadium, which has a sizable 48,500 seating capacity. In addition, the business will give local supporters a chance to sample its bonne bouche on game days.

As reported by the World Coffee Portal media outlet, with a yearly revenue of €654 million ($697 million), Paris Saint-Germain is among the wealthiest and most recognizable football teams in the world. In addition, Lee Kang-in, a football player from South Korea, is presently a member of the Paris-based team. He adds even more potential to the team's squad by bringing a taste of Korean skill to the Paris field.

Paris Baguette and South Korean football player Lee Kang-in made their way into Kylian Mbappe's home club

Meanwhile, as reported by The Korea Times on November 2, the CEO of Paris Baguette, Hur Jin-Soo, stated their delight to have inked an alliance with an esteemed football club. PSG is also home to the soccer prodigy Kylian Mbappe. Hur Jin Soo expressed his aim to raise his brand's name and awareness with the help of Paris Saint-Germain.

"We are delighted to form an alliance with the esteemed football club, Paris Saint-Germain. Through the fusion of food culture and sports inspired by the magnificent city of Paris, we aim to bring heightened enjoyment and value to our patrons and football enthusiasts around the globe."—Hur Jin Soo (as reported by The Korea Times)

The South Korean bakery brand anticipates that the success of the French club internationally will fuel this new collaboration since soccer talents like Lee Kang-in, Kylian Mbappe, and Ousmane Dembele represent the club in front of over 48,000 spectators at Parc des Princes.

However, football fans aren't pleased with this partnership between Paris Saint-Germain and the South Korean bakery chain. They took to social media to express their opinions and commenting on the official post of @KORFootballNews.

Nevertheless, with its renowned star players and creative partnerships in fashion, food, art, and other fields, Paris Saint-Germain is gaining a lot of affection and attention from football fans across the world.

The international bakery chain depends on the media frenzy around the players to increase the exposure of its brand, taking into account that millions of people look them up online every day.

As reported by PR Newswire on November 2, Marc Armstrong, the Chief Revenue Officer of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the prestigious French football team, welcomed their first-ever partner from South Korea and conveyed their excitement about helping the international South Korean bakery chain to take its quest for excellence global.

The CRO went on to say that they are happy to support them in their aspirations for worldwide expansion.

"We are very pleased to welcome Paris Baguette, our first-ever partner from South Korea to the Paris Saint-Germain family...Together, we are now ready to help Paris Baguette export its pursuit of excellence internationally, and we are proud to be able to accompany them in their global growth plans."—Marc Armstrong

More about the South Korean bakery chain Paris Baguette

In recent times, Paris Baguette has expanded its global reach by opening 500 new outlets outside South Korea. With five storefronts thoughtfully positioned in the center of Paris, the brand has made a strong impression in France alone.

Hur Jin-Soo, CEO of Paris Baguette, and Chairman Hur Young-in presented their robust expansion plan during the July 2022 "Choose France" event. To further enhance operations locally in France, they also intend to build a specialized production facility alongside integrating multiple storefronts all around France.

Paris Baguette store, Seoul. (Images via Paris Baguette website/PRNewswire)

The South Korean bakery chain was founded in 1988 and is now a major enterprise of the SPC Group. It has expanded to become a major player in the worldwide baking industry. With over 4,100 locations worldwide (3,400 in South Korea, as reported by The Korea Times), its international chain presently spans a wide range of markets, including the US, China, Malaysia, and the UK.

With a convincing 3-0 victory against Montpellier at home on Friday, November 4, 2023, Paris Saint-Germain climbed to the top of the French league. After ten minutes, Lee Kang-in gave the home team the lead when he finished off a brilliant dummy from Kylian Mbappe and positioned the ball in the upper corner of the net.

This game was PSG's fifth straight victory in all competitions, and it puts them two points clear of Nice, which is at Rennes on Sunday, November 6, 2023.