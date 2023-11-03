PL giants retain strong interest in signing PSG star Kylian Mbappe despite links to Real Madrid - Reports

Premier League giants Liverpool are reportedly interested in PSG striker Kylian Mbappe, who's a long-term Real Madrid target.

The 24-year-old is in the final year of his deal with the Parisians and is widely expected to leave in the summer as a free agent. Los Blancos are likely his next destination, but Liverpool remain in the fray for his services.

As per LFCTransferRoom, the Reds have monitored the striker since 2017 and are expected to be in the reckoning for his signature in the summer.

However, Los Blancos will likely be in the forefront of the queue, having drawn up an ambitious transfer plan for the summer. Carlo Ancelotti's side are looking to sign a right-back, left-back and all-time Parisians top scorer Mbappe.

The Frenchman has been a solid performer for the Ligue 1 giants since initially arriving from Monaco on loan in 2017. In 272 games across competitions, the 24-year-old has racked up an impressive haul of 224 goals and 99 assists.

How has Real Madrid-target Kylian Mbappe performed for PSG this season?

PSG hitman Kylian Mbappe is one of the game's top strikers at the moments and has enjoyed a good start to the season. In 12 appearances across competitions, the 24-year-old has netted as many times and also contributed an assist.

Mbappe scored in his first five games of the season across competitions - bagging eight goals - including seven in the league. The tally comprises Ligue 1 braces against Lens, Lyon and Nice, and strikes against Toulouse (league) and Borussia Dortmund (UEFA Champions League).

He recently snapped a four-game scoreless run with a goal against in the 3-0 league win at home to Toulouse. Mbappe has since bagged a league brace in a 3-2 win at Stade Brestois and a goal in the 3-0 home win over AC Milan in the Champions League.

Mbappe leads the Ligue 1 scoring charts with 10 goals, three more than Akor Adams of Montpellier Herault SC. The Real Madrid target is likely to be in action in PSG's Ligue 1 home game against Montpellier on Saturday.