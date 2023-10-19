Real Madrid have incredible transfer plan ready for the 2024 summer window - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing three new signings in the summer of 2024 alongside the imminent arrival of Endrick from Palmeiras.

The 17-year-old Brazilian forward is set to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season in a deal worth €70 million. According to Relevo (h/t @MadridXtra), they are also aiming to sign a new right-back, a left-back, and Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Kylian Mbappe.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have identified Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies to add to the left side of their defense. They currently have Ferland Mendy and summer signing Fran Garcia in that position.

On the opposite flank, Los Blancos could be looking to bolster their options for the present and the future. Daniel Carvajal (31) and Lucas Vazquez (32) are in their 30s, with the latter's contract expiring in June 2024.

Real Madrid did not sign a permanent No. 9 after Karim Benzema's high-profile move to Al-Ittihad in the summer. Ancelotti, in the Frenchman's absence, has used a 4-1-2-1-2 formation to play wingers in a two-man strike partnership.

Joselu, 33, has been signed on an initial loan deal from Espanyol with an option to make the deal permanent next year. Mbappe has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid, with his contract expiring at the end of the current campaign.

The 24-year-old French superstar is regarded as one of the best players in world football. His arrival in Spain's capital could shore up the club's No. 9 position for years to come.

Real Madrid could lose several players next year on free transfers

As things stand, Real Madrid could lose Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Andriy Lunin, Lucas Vazquez, and Nacho Fernandez on free transfers at the end of the season.

Modric (38) and Kroos (33) extended their deals for another season this summer but it remains to be seen if they stay beyond that given their reduced role. Lunin's future could depend on what the club does with Kepa Arrizabalaga in a few months' time.

The Spanish shot-stopper was signed on a loan deal with no provision to buy this summer after Thibaut Courtois' knee injury. Once the Belgian returns, he is expected to retain his starting berth in the XI.

Kepa, meanwhile, has already stated multiple times that he wishes to stay at the Bernabeu beyond his loan spell. Nacho, meanwhile, is reportedly considering an exit on a free transfer as he continues to be below David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, and Eder Militao in the pecking order.

The 33-year-old Spaniard, who currently wears the armband at the club, is a one-club man, having been with Los Merengues since 2007.