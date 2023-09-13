Real Madrid identify Bayern Munich star as their priority target for next summer, player interested in potential move away from club - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly made Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies their priority transfer target for 2024.

According to Sport 1's Harry Hau, Davies is toying with the idea of leaving the German giants next year. He signed for Bayern from Vancouver Whitecaps in January 2019 for €14 million and has since made himself an important player in their ranks.

Davies has started the 2023-24 season in great form and has provided three assists in as many Bundesliga games. He is regarded as one of the finest attacking left-backs in Europe and could slot straight into Carlo Ancelotti's line-up at Real Madrid.

Los Blancos did, however, sign Fran Garcia from Rayo Vallecano this summer. But one can expect the 24-year-old Spaniard to make way for Davies if the latter makes a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid do not have much cover in the left-back area and utilized Eduardo Camavinga in that position for large parts of last season. Garcia's arrival has allowed the Frenchman to return to central midfield but Ancelotti still lacks healthy competition in that area.

Davies, 22, has entered the final two years of his contract at Allianz Arena. Hau (h/t @MiaSanMia on X) has also stated that the Bavarian giants want to extend the Canadian star's deal beyond 2025.

Davies has recorded eight goals and 28 assists in 157 senior games for Bayern, winning five Bundesliga titles in the process.

Former Real Madrid star praises in-form Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has been a hit at Real Madrid since his €103 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Englishman is leading the race for the Pichichi trophy after scoring five times in his first four La Liga games. He was playing some of his best football for England against Scotland on 12 September, when he scored and assisted one goal each in a 3-1 friendly win.

Bale, who spent nine years on Real Madrid's books before leaving for Los Angeles FC in 2022, said on Sky Sports, via Relevo (h/t Football-Espana):

"He’s [Bellingham] doing very well and hopefully he’ll continue to do just as well going forward. If he keeps working hard and doing what he’s doing, the sky is the limit for him. His start at Madrid has been very good. Scoring goals is something very important at a club like Real Madrid."

Bellingham, 20, is one of the first names on Carlo Ancelotti's team sheet this season. He is expected to feature for Los Blancos when they return to action on 17 September in a home league game against Real Sociedad.