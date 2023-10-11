Two Real Madrid superstars contemplate exit from club due to lack of game time this season - Reports

Luka Modric and Nacho Fernandez are reportedly contemplating leaving Real Madrid in 2024.

Both players, as per El Nacional, are unhappy with their playing time, or the lack of it, under Carlo Ancelotti. Modric apparently had the chance to move to the Saudi Pro League this summer, but extended his stay at Real Madrid for another season.

Jude Bellingham's arrival, coupled with the emergence of Aurelien Tchouameni has restricted Modric's playing time. Toni Kroos also stayed put for another 12 months while Fran Garcia's arrival freed up Eduardo Camavinga from his left-back duties.

Modric, 38, could even leave Los Merengues in the January transfer window if his playing time doesn't increase. Nacho is in the same boat, with the Spanish center-back's contract expiring at the end of the season.

Nacho has played eight times across competitions this season, with just four of them being starts. He has also been utilized in the full-back role at times, with David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, and Eder Militao ahead of him in the center-back pecking order.

The 33-year-old has been at the Santiago Bernabeu for the entirety of his senior professional career. During that time, he has made 327 appearances for the club and won 24 senior caps for Spain.

Luka Modric speaks on his lack of playing time at Real Madrid

At various points during the current campaign, Carlo Ancelotti has hinted that Luka Modric will not be a pinned starter anymore.

The Croatian superstar has been a first-team regular since joining the club in 2012 from Tottenham Hotspur. During that time, he has amassed an impressive 497 appearances for the club, where he has registered 37 goals and 77 assists.

However, Modric is now being used in a bit-part role by Carlo Ancelotti, with five of his nine appearances this term coming from the bench. He was also left out of the starting XI for three games in a row before Real Madrid's 4-0 league win against Osasuna on October 7.

Speaking about his situation at Real Madrid, the 168-cap Croatia international stated, via Croatian outlet Sportske Novosti (h/t MadridUniversal):

"Oh well, it’s certainly a new situation for me not to play as much as before and as much as I’d like. I always want to play, I don’t want to have breaks, I don’t want to have vacations, I want to play because that’s when I feel the best and that’s how I prepare best for matches."

Modric is currently with his national team for their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Turkey and Wales later this month.