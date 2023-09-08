"It might be better than the French league" - Neymar takes swipe at Ligue 1 with Saudi Pro League claim after joining Al-Hilal from PSG

Neymar has claimed that the Saudi Pro League might be better than Ligue 1. He also said that his aim on the pitch remains the same despite many questioning his ambition following Saudi Arabia move.

The Brazilian joined Al Hilal this summer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a reported €90 million fee. He even claimed in an interview that he and Lionel Messi escaped "hell" by leaving the club this summer.

Speaking to the media ahead of Brazil's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bolivia, Neymar claimed that the Saudi Pro League could be better than Ligue 1 given the names that have moved to the Middle East this summer. He said:

"I assure you that soccer there (in Saudi Arabia) is the same. The ball is round, there's a goal. And with all the names in the Saudi League today, it might be better than the French league."

He added:

"I want to win titles for Al Hilal, my head won't change much. Everyone said the same when I went to France (about competitiveness), and it was the place I was hit the most in my life. I am sure that it won't be easy to win the Saudi championship, other teams got stronger, have famous players. It will be very interesting and I am sure you will be watching."

Cristiano Ronaldo was the first big name to move to Saudi Arabia last season but this summer has seen a massive influx of successful players. Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Fabinho and more have joined Saudi Pro League clubs.

Neymar admits he is not fully fit yet

Neymar was touted to make his Al Hilal debut last week, but was not named in the matchday squad. He has now revealed that he got a knock in training and had to delay his first appearance.

He said:

"I feel well, happy, but obviously I am not 100% fit. But my head is well, my body is well. I was going to play the latest match (of Al Hilal), but I was hit during training and the coach chose to leave me out, so I could come to Brazil."

He added:

"After a lot of pressure from family and friends (to return to the national team), you start giving value to everything you did. When you are with your people, your family, they put you in your place and make you see it is worth to continue being happy by wearing Brazil's shirt."

Neymar played 112 matches in Ligue 1 for PSG and scored 82 goals for them.