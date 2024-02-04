“I’ll be back after my service”: BTS’ Jungkook leaves ARMYs emotional with his heartfelt message from Standing Next To You’s sketch

Shortly after the release of the official photo sketch of Jungkook's Standing Next To You ft. Usher, the accompanying video sketch made its debut the very next day. Fans eagerly anticipated glimpses behind the scenes, dance performances, choreography sessions, and the camaraderie between Jungkook and Usher.

In an unexpected turn of events, considering this was the K-pop idol's final project before his military enlistment, he left a poignant and personalized message for ARMYs to cherish until his return.

This wasn't a mere one-liner, rather, Jungkook took the time to carefully choose words that expressed his gratitude to his fans and provided assurance that he would be back before they knew it. The depth and sincerity of his message touched fans' hearts, who pledged to patiently await his return.

Jungkook gives ARMYs a heartfelt farewell with a promise to return soon

Within the dynamic atmosphere of the Standing Next To You's video shoot sketch, a tender moment unfolded as Jungkook bid a temporary farewell to his fans. His heartfelt message deeply resonated with the entire fandom.

During one of the moments in the video, BTS' golden maknae expressed deep gratitude and affection as he embarked on his last project before his military enlistment. The sincerity in his words and the emotion he conveyed left the ARMY community in a whirlwind of emotions, marking the beginning of a temporary goodbye.

Jungkook, known for his humility and genuine connection with fans, addressed ARMYs with a heartfelt message:

"Armys… you would probably feel melancholy by the time you watch this video. This would be my last closing comment. Thank you so much for waiting. I'll do my best to make you guys keep supporting us naturally."

His words were not just a farewell but a promise to return stronger and more committed. The sincerity of his pledge was evident as he continued:

"Make you support? I'm not saying you should. I'll try to make that happen when I come back."

In these lines, the BTS member reassured fans that his dedication to their shared journey would remain intact, promising to work hard to ensure their continued support. With a heartfelt plea, he encouraged fans to live their lives to the fullest during his absence. He said:

"You guys go and live your lives, and I will be back as if I had never left."

This statement reflected his wish for a seamless reunion with ARMYs after completing his military service. The conclusion of his message was an expression of gratitude and acknowledgment for the enduring support the ARMY community has provided. He concluded:

"Anyways, great job, and thank you for being with us, supporting us, and always waiting for us, I'll be back after my service."

He said this, recognizing the profound role fans have played in his journey as a solo artist for the past couple of months. All these words, filled with determination and a sense of continuity, deeply touched the fans, who found solace in knowing that this farewell was not an end but a temporary pause in the journey they shared with Jungkook and BTS.

Here are some of the supportive messages from his fans:

As Jungkook has already ventured into his military service, the ARMY community remains united in their anticipation for his return, cherishing the moments, the music, and the promise of a future where BTS, complete once more, will continue to create history.