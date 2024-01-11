"It doesn't feel real sometimes": BTS' Jungkook emotionally talks about his improved living conditions following the group's journey to success

On Wednesday, January 10, in the latest episode of BTS's documentary series, Jungkook talked about his improved living conditions. During the episode, the idol opened up on how he used to live a hard life in a small apartment in Busan and how they had to make ends meet. He even talked about how the trainee and initial debut days with BTS were challenging, and the members had to adjust and sacrifice a lot.

However, things for the idol and his fellow group members changed after BTS' world-dominating growth and influence, and Jungkook made sure to express his gratitude towards the same.

He discussed how he could buy his own house and lead a comfortable lifestyle. The idol also added that sometimes it feels surreal to him how his life has changed significantly in the past few years:

"It doesn't feel real sometimes."

BTS' Jungkook dishes about his journey to success in the group's latest documentary series episode

The seven-member K-pop boy group BTS is currently rolling out episodes of their documentary series, BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star. The show is expected to take fans behind the curtains and reveal stories and thoughts of the artists' lives beyond their careers.

Naturally, several new and never-before-heard anecdotes have been unfolding with the release of every episode, and fans are put through a roller coaster of emotions upon viewing the documentary series episodes.

On January 10, the latest and eighth episode of the series, titled Promise For Tomorrow, was released, and fans naturally rushed in to tune into the same.

Among the several stories that had the fans sobbing, Jungkook's little anecdote about how he often looks back at the life he used to live and compares it with the life he's leading now had fans swelling with pride and tears.

During one of the many interviews, Jungkook sat down for the documentary series, having a meal while sharing his stories.

"I occasionally have sudden thoughs about how or why I'm like this right now. I wonder how I've gotten here. I used to live in a place called Ildong Apartments back in Mandeok, Busan. I would compare my life now to what it was back then, and think, "Is thing right?" (chuckles), "Am I really living here?"," the idol shared.

He continued:

"When we were trainees, and during the time when we just debuted, we lived in small spaces where there were a lot of mosquitoes. It was really hot, and we barely had any clothes."

Upon hearing this, fans couldn't help but appreciate how down-to-earth and humble the idol was despite his abundant fame and everything else the singer had achieved. Fans also commended the idol for not forgetting his roots.

Additionally, fans also felt for the idol and expressed that they were saddened by how Jungkook had to experience several things at such a young age. Following his current and ongoing success in the music industry, fans believe that the life he's leading is much deserved and was earned through his dedication and hard work from a young age.