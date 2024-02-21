“This is highly unprofessional“: Fans raged at a TikToker for invading ATEEZ’s San’s privacy for the sake of a challenge

A concerning trend has emerged within the K-pop community involving KQ Entertainment's group ATEEZ and member San. The issue revolves around a TikTok challenge initiated by a Korean TikToker known as @iamfromkorea. In response to a follower's comment suggesting to "find someone like ATEEZ's Choi San," the TikToker enthusiastically accepted the challenge.

However, during the challenge, he took actions that not only compromised the company's security but also demonstrated a lack of professionalism and highlighted the alarming trend of fan challenges crossing boundaries.

KQ Entertainment has issued a statement indicating their intention to take legal action against such instances. This incident calls for the need for fans to exercise responsibility and respect boundaries when engaging in challenges or interactions related to their favorite artists. It serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining professionalism and respecting the privacy and security of artists and entertainment companies within the K-pop industry.

"THANK YOU for addressing this," KQ Entertainment takes actions against a YouTuber attempting to meet ATEEZ's San

On February 15, 2024, a concerning incident involving TikTok user @iamfromkorea surfaced, shedding light on the issue of fans crossing boundaries to meet their K-pop idols. In two videos he posted, he documented his attempt to meet ATEEZ member San by visiting KQ Entertainment's building, the group's entertainment company.

These videos detailed his journey from searching for the building's address to actually entering the premises and attempting to meet San. In these videos, the TikToker can be seen driving to the building and filming himself outside. He enters the building and approaches the receptionist, asking if he can meet San.

When questioned about the purpose of his visit, he claimed to be a YouTuber wanting to interview the ATEEZ member because he likes "hot guys." The receptionist promptly denied his request, citing unprofessionalism. He even resorted to creating a fake ID just to be granted entry into the office.

This incident sparked outrage among fans, who criticized the user @iamfromkorea for his disrespectful behavior and questioned the security measures at KQ Entertainment. Many fans expressed concern over the lack of security guards present to prevent unauthorized visitors from entering the building and potentially disturbing the artists and employees.

In response to the incident, KQ Entertainment issued an official statement on Twitter addressing the matter. The statement condemned unauthorized visits to their premises, emphasizing the disruption it causes to their operations and the potential risks it poses to their artists and employees.

Hello. This is KQ Entertainment. Recently, there has been a recurring issue of individuals visiting our company without prior consultation. Such acts are not only disruptive to our operations but also pose potential risks to our artists and employees. Any unauthorized visits to our premises are considered a serious matter.

If such incidents occur again in the future, we will take legal action for reasons including obstruction of work. Please refrain from visiting the company without prior arrangement or discussion. — KQ Entertainment

This is how fans reacted to this irresponsible behavior:

The statement from KQ Entertainment prompted further discussion among ATEEZ fans about the importance of respecting idols' privacy and the need for stricter security measures at entertainment companies. Fans called for greater accountability from both fans and entertainment companies to ensure the safety and well-being of K-pop idols.

Overall, this incident served as a reminder of the challenges faced by K-pop idols due to invasive fan behavior and highlighted the importance of setting boundaries and respecting privacy in fan-idol interactions.

