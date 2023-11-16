Why is 'KQ Treat San Better' trending on X? Fans divided over the agency's alleged poor management of the ATEEZ member

On Thursday, November 16, KQ Entertainment released the character poster of ATEEZ's San and his fellow members for the group's upcoming album, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL. While fans excitedly engaged with the same, they were rather disappointed about San's concept photos, which used a repetitive theme and a duller aesthetic in comparison to the other members.

Several fans expressed that the outfit was too simple and that the accessories that the idol adorned were similar to the ones he wore in ATEEZ's previous album concept photos.

While many fans pointed out the lack of effort and demanded better management from KQ Entertainment by trending the issue on X, other ATINYs ridiculed the hashtag and stated that the concept photos were fair.

Fans debate KQ Entertainment's alleged mistreatment and poor management of ATEEZ's San regarding his recent concept photos for THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL

As part of the pre-release promotions for ATEEZ's album, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL, KQ Entertainment released another set of concept photos to add to the musical lore. While fans were excited to get a glimpse of the newly released character posters of the members, many were unsatisfied and disappointed with the photo releases for the member, San.

Following the release of the new concept photos, several fans pointed out that the outfit, which was a formal white shirt and a black tie, was too simple since the other members were allegedly provided with better outfits.

Moreover, fans also expressed that the several accessories used for the character poster, such as the black hat, necklace, etc., were previously worn by San for several concept photos of the group's previous albums.

Fans also pointed out that the makeup look given to the idol was not only repetitive but also failed to flatter the idol since the foundation shade was too light in comparison to his original skin color. Fans also stated that, given the earlier concept photos, they've observed a pattern in KQ Entertainment's behavior and treatment toward San.

There have allegedly been many repetitions of outfits and accessories, and the idol has also been poorly managed by the company in terms of not getting enough lines and screentime with ATEEZ's comeback.

As fans continued to express the lack of effort by the staff members of KQ Entertainment and their alleged biased behavior toward the idol, there also emerged an opposing perspective with the same fandom.

Some fans stated that the repetition of the hat was supposed to match the music lore that ATEEZ has been carrying with all their comebacks. Additionally, people also pointed out that they're rather satisfied with the character poster and love San's look in it.

While there emerged a divide within the fandom regarding whether or not the trending hashtag 'KQ Treat San Better' was fair or not, the fandom collectively agreed that the idol did deserve more lines and screentime in the group's comebacks.

Fans have pointed out the alleged lack of lines and screentime for the idol multiple times before, despite his popularity among netizens and his extensive skillset. While the reasons for the trending hashtag differ for the fans, they've all been collectively demanding KQ Entertainment's improved management of the idol.