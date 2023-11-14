"They are going to be so epic": ATEEZ excites fans with the tracklist reveal for their upcoming album, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL

On Monday, November 13, 2023, the eight-piece K-pop boy group ATEEZ revealed the tracklist for their upcoming studio album, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL. The album is slated for release on December 1, 2023, 2 pm KST. The album, which consists of twelve songs in total and holds Crazy Form as its title track, has already excited fans with its several intriguing factors.

Not only have all the members personally participated in the composition of the album's tracks but there are also sub-unit songs. Additionally, fans have been extremely impressed with the comeback's pre-release promotions and the design for the tracklist poster. Since ATEEZ works with musical lore and puts forth concept-heavy tracks, fans are eagerly look forward to the concept the upcoming album will showcase.

Fans go feral over the tracklist reveal of ATEEZ's upcoming album, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL

ATEEZ recently excited fans with the announcement of the release of their upcoming album, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL. The album will be yet another addition to their ongoing musical lore that the group is following with their studio album, THE WORLD EP.1: MOVEMENT, released in 2022.

With the pre-release promotions already kickstarting with the release of concept photos and teasers, fans' excitement has only been further fueled as they eagerly look forward to how the comeback will add to their lore. As fans have been cooking up theories and possible themes that'll be employed in the upcoming album, ATEEZ revealed the tracklist for the same.

Here are all the songs that'll be contained in the album, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL -

WE KNOW [Lyrics by EDEN, Ollounder, Maddox, Peperoni Oliv, Kimg Hong-joon, Song Min-gi] Emergency [Lyrics by EDEN, Ollounder, Maddox, Peperoni Oliv, Kim Hong-joon, Song Min-gi] Crazy Form (Title Track) [Lyrics by EDEN, Ollounder, Maddox, Peperoni Oliv, Kim Hong-joon, Song Min-gi] ARRIBA [Lyrics by EDEN, Ollounder, Maddox, Peperoni Oliv, Kim Hong-joon, Song Min-gi] Silver Light [Lyrics by EDEN, Ollounder, Maddox, Peperoni Oliv, Kim Hong-joon, Song Min-gi] Crescent Part. 2 Dreamy Day [Lyrics by EDEN, Ollounder, Maddox, Peperoni Oliv, Kim Hong-joon, Song Min-gi] MATZ [Lyrics by Kim Hong-joon and Park Seong-hwa] It's You [Lyrics by Kang Yeo-sang, Choi San, Jung Woo-young, EDEN, Ollounder, Maddox, Peperoni Oliv, Door] Youth [Lyrics by Song Min-gi, Jeong Yun-ho] Everything [Lyrics by Choi Jong-ho, Door, EDEN, Maddox] FIN: WILL

Upon viewing the tracklist, fans realized that the ATEEZ members have heavily involved themselves in this comeback in writing lyrics and composing and arrangement of the tracks. Since this presents a never-before-seen side of the members, fans are also eagerly looking forward to the same.

Fans are most excited about the track MATZ. Since MATZ refers to the amalgamated names of the members Kim Hong-joon and Park Seong-hwa, fans are speculating whether it's a sub-unit song in celebration of their friendship.

However, the other songs that personally involve several other members of ATEEZ, such as It's You, Youth, Everything, etc., are also much anticipated by the fans.

As the promotions continue to express promising qualities, fans can hardly wait to listen to the tracks. Simultaneously, they have also been preparing to send much support for the group's comeback with the album, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL.