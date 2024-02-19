"I stan the right people": Fans react as ATEEZ go viral for their attempts at controlling the dangerous crowd at the Hanteo Music Awards

On Sunday, February 18, ATEEZ began trending online for their actions at the 31st Hanteo Music Awards. The annual award ceremony, which recognizes the best performing artists based on those who topped the Hantro Music Charts, is easily one of the most anticipated award shows of the year.

When fans learned that artists such as ZEROBASEONE, NCT, and aespa, among others, were part of the artists' lineup, they were all the more thrilled for the show. However, when information about what went down at the ceremony reached netizens, they were beyond concerned. It was revealed that a huge fight broke out between the audience, which naturally created a chaotic environment at the venue.

While the security guards were trying their best to control the crowd, fans were pleased to find out that the eight-piece K-pop boy group, ATEEZ, was also actively engaged to stop the fight and calm the crowd.

Expand Tweet

Through fancams released by the audience at the Hanteo Music Awards, others got to witness how the members went out of their way to help the guards control the crowd. Soon after, the group was trending on not just X but also on Weibo for their thoughtfulness and concern for the audience.

Fans celebrate as ATEEZ goes viral for trying to control the crowd at the 31st Hanteo Music Awards

Expand Tweet

The annual Hanteo Music Awards took place on February 17 and 18 at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul. Several fans from around the world gathered to not only watch their favorites grab awards but also catch a glimpse of the impressive performances that were rolled out.

However, given that fans of several groups were gathered at the venue, an offline fanwar broke out in the audience.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many netizens who attended the award ceremony stated that when ZEROBASEONE went on stage to receive their award for winning Rookie Of The Year, an anti-fan allegedly exclaimed something derogatory towards the group.

This angered ZEROSEs, who were gathered at the event, and a physical fight between the fans broke out. This fight affected the rest of the crowd, and the entire audience was tangled up in chaos.

Expand Tweet

Upon witnessing the crowd's dangerous state, ATEEZ's Mingi was immediately concerned and called for security to take care of the same.

Additionally, even Hongjoong got up from his seat, looking worried for those in the audience, and even asked the bodyguards to help fans with some water and other necessities as they struggled through the crowd's chaos.

Expand Tweet

Following the kind acts of ATEEZ, both fans, and netizens in general, were touched by the members' actions and thoughtfulness. The group's leader, Hongjoong, especially, was praised for being extremely caring of the audience and even labeled as the president of K-pop by netizens on social media platforms.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As people continued to talk about ATEEZ, praising them for their contributions to calm the chaotic incident that unfolded at the Hanteo Music Awards, fans couldn't help but celebrate the same. They were elated to see netizens getting a glimpse of the idols' kind hearts and grandly celebrated the news of them going viral on several social media platforms.