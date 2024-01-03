2023 Hanteo Music Awards: A complete nominations list, how to vote, & all you need to know as BTS’ Jimin, V, EXO, & more bag nods

On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the nominations for the upcoming 2023 Hanteo Music Awards were revealed, exciting fans with the extensive categories. Several K-pop and Korea-based artists have found themselves on the award show's list of nominees for their impressive and commendable performances in 2023.
While the dates and other schedules of the 2023 Hanteo Music Awards are yet to be unveiled, fans have already been thrilled about the nominations. As they continue to congratulate the several artists who bagged nods from the honorable award show, they've also been enthusiastically preparing for voting to support their favorite artists.
As per the latest information, the winners of the Hanteo Music Awards will be chosen by netizens through online public voting, which is open between January 4 and January 17.
All you need to know about the upcoming 2023 Hanteo Music Awards: Nominees, voting period, and more
The 2023 Hanteo Music Awards is an upcoming award ceremony organized by Hanteo Global Music and Bepctangent Creative in partnership with Hanteo News, Whos Fan, and more. The annual award show is a much-awaited event not only for its vote-based award distribution but also for its extensive and diverse nominations.
Here's the list of categories and nominees for the 2023 Hanteo Music Awards:
Global Artist Award
- BTS' Jungkook
- ENHYPEN
- CIX
- ITZY
- RIIZE
- THE BOYZ
- PLAVE
- SEVENTEEN
- EPEX
- TWICE
- (G)I-DLE
- aespa
- LE SSERAFIM
- STAYC
- IVE
- Billlie
- Red Velvet
- TWICE's Jihyo
- SHINee's Taemin
- NCT DOJAEJUNG
- EXO's D.O.
- TVXQ!
- SEVENTEEN's BSS
- CRAVITY
- OH MY GIRL
- NewJeans
- iKON
- WayV
- TAEYANG
- Xdinary Heroes
- KISS OF LIFE
- Crush
- tripleS
- fromis_9
- Taeyeon
- JEON SOMI
- NCT
- AKMU
- H1-KEY
- YENA
- APINK
- ATEEZ
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- DREAMCATCHER
- ENHYPEN
- EXO
- BTS' Jimin
- BLACKPINK's Jisoo
- BTS' Jungkook
- Kep1er
- NCT 127
- NCT DREAM
- NMIXX
- P1Harmony
- SHINee
- MONSTA X's SHOWNU X HYUNGWON
- Stray Kids
- SHINee's TAEMIN
- TEMPEST
- TREASURE
- TXT
- BTS' V
- ZEROBASEONE
Artist Of The Year (Main Prize)
- (G)I-DLE
- aespa
- AKMU
- ATEEZ
- BOL4
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- SEVENTEEN's BSS
- CIX
- CRAVITY
- EXO's D.O.
- DREAMCATCHER
- ENHYPEN
- EPEX
- EXO
- ITZY
- IVE
- BTS' j-hope
- JEON SOMI
- TWICE's Jihyo
- BTS' Jimin
- BLACKPINK's Jisoo
- BTS' Jungkook
- Kep1er
- LE SSERAFIM
- Lee Chan-won
- NCT
- NCT 127
- NCT DREAM
- NCT DOJAEJUNG
- NewJeans
- NMIXX
- P1Harmony
- Red Velvet
- RIIZE
- SEVENTEEN
- SHINee
- STAYC
- Stray Kids
- SHINee's Taemin
- TAEYANG
- Taeyeon
- THE BOYZ
- TREASURE
- TWICE
- TXT
- BTS' V
- Xdinary Heroes
- YOUNGTAK
- ZEROBASEONE
- MONSTA X
Post Generation Award
- AB6IX
- CIX
- CRAVITY
- JEON SOMI
- Jeong Dong-won
- Lee Chan-won
- LUCY
- P1Harmony
- STAYC
- TREASURE
- VANNER
- VERIVERY
- Weeekly
- WEi
Emerging Artist Award
- ATBO
- B.I
- Billlie
- EPEX
- Kep1er
- Kwon Eun-bi
- LUN8
- TEMPEST
- THE NEW SIX (TNX)
- VIVIZ
- Xdinary Heroes
- YOUNITE
Rookie Of The Year (Female)
- ODD EYE CIRCLE (LOONA)
- tripleS
- YOUNG POSSE
- Loossemble
- KISS OF LIFE
- LIMELIGHT
Rookie Of The Year (Male)
- ZEROBASEONE
- xikers
- RIIZE
- PLAVE
- n.SSign
- Fantasy Boys
- EVNNE
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- AMPERS&ONE
- 8TURN
Special Award: Visual Artist
- ISEGYE IDOL
- MAVE:
- PLAVE
- SUPERKIND
Special Award: Trot
- Hwang Young-woong
- Jang Min-ho
- Jeong Dong-won
- Lee Chan-won
- Park Seo-jin
- YOUNGTAK
Special Award: Hip-Hop
- B.I
- BIG Naughty
- Crush
- EPIK HIGH
- GIRIBOY
- Jessi
- Loco
- Sik-K
Special Award: Ballad
- BOL4
- EXO's D.O.
- Kim Jae-hwan
- Kim Sejong
- Lee Seok-hoon
- Naul
- Park Jae-jung
- Taeyeon
- YOUNHA
Special Award: Band
- FTISLAND
- Jung Yong-hwa
- LUCY
- NELL
- Nerd Connection
- ONEWE
- THORNAPPLE
- Xdinary Heroes
- Young K
Additionally, fans can also vote for the additional category, Whos Fandom, which aims to determine the most dedicated fandom. The scores and nominees for the category change on a daily basis. However, some of the nominees include BTS' ARMY, ENHYPEN's ENGENE, Lim Young-woong's Hero Generation, BOYNEXTDOOR's ONEDOOR, and more.
How to vote for the 2023 Hanteo Music Awards & judging criteria
Fans can vote for their favorite artists by downloading the Whos Fan application from the Google Play Store or Apple Store. After the initial login, there's an assigned tab for the 2023 Hanteo Music Awards voting.
One requires tickets to vote for their artists, and they can gain the same through a daily login, which automatically provides one with tickets. However, fans who wish to vote more can earn more tickets by playing the recommended games, watching advertisements, etc.
Here are the judging criteria for each of the award categories:
- Best Artist (Grand Prize): Hanteo Global Score 50% + Global Voting Score 20% + Judging Score 30%
- Best Album (Grand Prize): Hanteo Global Score 50% + Global Voting Score 20% + Judging Score 30%
- Best Song (Grand Prize): Hanteo Global Score 50% + Global Voting Score 20% + Judging Score 30%
- Best Performance (Grand Prize): Hanteo Global Score 50% + Global Voting Score 20% + Judging Score 30%
- Artist of the Year (Main Prize): Hanteo Global Score 40% + Global Voting Score 30% + Judging Score 30%
- Global Artist Award: Hanteo Global Score 50% + Global Voting Score 50%
- Post Generation Award: Hanteo Global Score 40% + Global Voting Score 30% + Judging Score 30%
- Emerging Artist Award: Hanteo Global Score 40% + Global Voting Score 30% + Judging Score 30%
- Rookie of the Year Award: Hanteo Global Score 40% + Global Voting Score 30% + Judging Score 30%
- WhosFandom Award: Global Voting Score 100%
- Special Award: Hanteo Global Score 30% + Global Voting Score 40% + Judging Score 30%
- Best Producer Award: Hanteo Global Score 50% + Judging Score 50%
The voting for the first four categories of the 2023 Hanteo Music Awards will not be conducted separately, but the votes for the artists through the Artist of the Year Award will be distributed through these categories.
As fans continue to enthusiastically vote for the same, they've also been eagerly looking forward to more details about the upcoming award show, the 2023 Hanteo Music Awards.