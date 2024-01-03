2023 Hanteo Music Awards: A complete nominations list, how to vote, & all you need to know as BTS’ Jimin, V, EXO, & more bag nods

On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the nominations for the upcoming 2023 Hanteo Music Awards were revealed, exciting fans with the extensive categories. Several K-pop and Korea-based artists have found themselves on the award show's list of nominees for their impressive and commendable performances in 2023.

While the dates and other schedules of the 2023 Hanteo Music Awards are yet to be unveiled, fans have already been thrilled about the nominations. As they continue to congratulate the several artists who bagged nods from the honorable award show, they've also been enthusiastically preparing for voting to support their favorite artists.

As per the latest information, the winners of the Hanteo Music Awards will be chosen by netizens through online public voting, which is open between January 4 and January 17.

Expand Tweet

All you need to know about the upcoming 2023 Hanteo Music Awards: Nominees, voting period, and more

The 2023 Hanteo Music Awards is an upcoming award ceremony organized by Hanteo Global Music and Bepctangent Creative in partnership with Hanteo News, Whos Fan, and more. The annual award show is a much-awaited event not only for its vote-based award distribution but also for its extensive and diverse nominations.

Here's the list of categories and nominees for the 2023 Hanteo Music Awards:

Global Artist Award

BTS' Jungkook

ENHYPEN

CIX

ITZY

RIIZE

THE BOYZ

PLAVE

SEVENTEEN

EPEX

TWICE

(G)I-DLE

aespa

LE SSERAFIM

STAYC

IVE

Billlie

Red Velvet

TWICE's Jihyo

SHINee's Taemin

NCT DOJAEJUNG

EXO's D.O.

TVXQ!

SEVENTEEN's BSS

CRAVITY

OH MY GIRL

NewJeans

iKON

WayV

TAEYANG

Xdinary Heroes

KISS OF LIFE

Crush

tripleS

fromis_9

Taeyeon

JEON SOMI

NCT

AKMU

H1-KEY

YENA

APINK

ATEEZ

BOYNEXTDOOR

DREAMCATCHER

ENHYPEN

EXO

BTS' Jimin

BLACKPINK's Jisoo

BTS' Jungkook

Kep1er

NCT 127

NCT DREAM

NMIXX

P1Harmony

SHINee

MONSTA X's SHOWNU X HYUNGWON

Stray Kids

SHINee's TAEMIN

TEMPEST

TREASURE

TXT

BTS' V

ZEROBASEONE

Expand Tweet

Artist Of The Year (Main Prize)

(G)I-DLE

aespa

AKMU

ATEEZ

BOL4

BOYNEXTDOOR

SEVENTEEN's BSS

CIX

CRAVITY

EXO's D.O.

DREAMCATCHER

ENHYPEN

EPEX

EXO

ITZY

IVE

BTS' j-hope

JEON SOMI

TWICE's Jihyo

BTS' Jimin

BLACKPINK's Jisoo

BTS' Jungkook

Kep1er

LE SSERAFIM

Lee Chan-won

NCT

NCT 127

NCT DREAM

NCT DOJAEJUNG

NewJeans

NMIXX

P1Harmony

Red Velvet

RIIZE

SEVENTEEN

SHINee

STAYC

Stray Kids

SHINee's Taemin

TAEYANG

Taeyeon

THE BOYZ

TREASURE

TWICE

TXT

BTS' V

Xdinary Heroes

YOUNGTAK

ZEROBASEONE

MONSTA X

Expand Tweet

Post Generation Award

AB6IX

CIX

CRAVITY

JEON SOMI

Jeong Dong-won

Lee Chan-won

LUCY

P1Harmony

STAYC

TREASURE

VANNER

VERIVERY

Weeekly

WEi

Expand Tweet

Emerging Artist Award

ATBO

B.I

Billlie

EPEX

Kep1er

Kwon Eun-bi

LUN8

TEMPEST

THE NEW SIX (TNX)

VIVIZ

Xdinary Heroes

YOUNITE

Expand Tweet

Rookie Of The Year (Female)

ODD EYE CIRCLE (LOONA)

tripleS

YOUNG POSSE

Loossemble

KISS OF LIFE

LIMELIGHT

Expand Tweet

Rookie Of The Year (Male)

ZEROBASEONE

xikers

RIIZE

PLAVE

n.SSign

Fantasy Boys

EVNNE

BOYNEXTDOOR

AMPERS&ONE

8TURN

Expand Tweet

Special Award: Visual Artist

ISEGYE IDOL

MAVE:

PLAVE

SUPERKIND

Expand Tweet

Special Award: Trot

Hwang Young-woong

Jang Min-ho

Jeong Dong-won

Lee Chan-won

Park Seo-jin

YOUNGTAK

Expand Tweet

Special Award: Hip-Hop

B.I

BIG Naughty

Crush

EPIK HIGH

GIRIBOY

Jessi

Loco

Sik-K

Expand Tweet

Special Award: Ballad

BOL4

EXO's D.O.

Kim Jae-hwan

Kim Sejong

Lee Seok-hoon

Naul

Park Jae-jung

Taeyeon

YOUNHA

Expand Tweet

Special Award: Band

FTISLAND

Jung Yong-hwa

LUCY

NELL

Nerd Connection

ONEWE

THORNAPPLE

Xdinary Heroes

Young K

Expand Tweet

Additionally, fans can also vote for the additional category, Whos Fandom, which aims to determine the most dedicated fandom. The scores and nominees for the category change on a daily basis. However, some of the nominees include BTS' ARMY, ENHYPEN's ENGENE, Lim Young-woong's Hero Generation, BOYNEXTDOOR's ONEDOOR, and more.

How to vote for the 2023 Hanteo Music Awards & judging criteria

Fans can vote for their favorite artists by downloading the Whos Fan application from the Google Play Store or Apple Store. After the initial login, there's an assigned tab for the 2023 Hanteo Music Awards voting.

One requires tickets to vote for their artists, and they can gain the same through a daily login, which automatically provides one with tickets. However, fans who wish to vote more can earn more tickets by playing the recommended games, watching advertisements, etc.

Expand Tweet

Here are the judging criteria for each of the award categories:

Best Artist (Grand Prize): Hanteo Global Score 50% + Global Voting Score 20% + Judging Score 30%

Best Album (Grand Prize): Hanteo Global Score 50% + Global Voting Score 20% + Judging Score 30%

Best Song (Grand Prize): Hanteo Global Score 50% + Global Voting Score 20% + Judging Score 30%

Best Performance (Grand Prize): Hanteo Global Score 50% + Global Voting Score 20% + Judging Score 30%

Artist of the Year (Main Prize): Hanteo Global Score 40% + Global Voting Score 30% + Judging Score 30%

Global Artist Award: Hanteo Global Score 50% + Global Voting Score 50%

Post Generation Award: Hanteo Global Score 40% + Global Voting Score 30% + Judging Score 30%

Emerging Artist Award: Hanteo Global Score 40% + Global Voting Score 30% + Judging Score 30%

Rookie of the Year Award: Hanteo Global Score 40% + Global Voting Score 30% + Judging Score 30%

WhosFandom Award: Global Voting Score 100%

Special Award: Hanteo Global Score 30% + Global Voting Score 40% + Judging Score 30%

Best Producer Award: Hanteo Global Score 50% + Judging Score 50%

The voting for the first four categories of the 2023 Hanteo Music Awards will not be conducted separately, but the votes for the artists through the Artist of the Year Award will be distributed through these categories.

As fans continue to enthusiastically vote for the same, they've also been eagerly looking forward to more details about the upcoming award show, the 2023 Hanteo Music Awards.