MMA 2021: Nominees, judging criteria, voting details and more

The Melon Music Awards, MMA 2021, is another legendary year-end K-pop music award that attracts the best in the industry. The event brings out some of the grandest stages in K-pop history, with each group bringing on their A-game. The awards festival is organized by Kakao M, through their online streaming site, MelOn.

NCT, BTS, SHINee, aespa, IU, HEIZE, and more nominated for MMA 2021 Daesangs

Melon @melon



📣참여기간 : 11/8(월)~11/22(월)



MMA로 향하는 재미와 설렘이 가득한

출첵의 길로 여러분을 초대합니다!



다양한 경품부터🎁

올출러들에게는 MMA2021 시상식 초대 기회까지🎟✨

지금 바로 드루와 ~

👉kko.to/94yIJpxfB



MMA 2021 has four daesangs (Grand Prizes): Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Record of the Year. The judging criteria for the daesangs hold a small percentage of fan votes. Take a look at this year’s MMA nominations below.

Best Male Group:

BTS

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

SHINee

Homies

Best Female Group:

OH MY GIRL

aespa

STAYC

TWICE

Brave Girls

Best Male Solo:

Lee Mujin

Lim Young Woong

10cm

ASH ISLAND

Lil Boi

Best Female Solo:

IU

TAEYEON

ROSÉ

HEIZE

KyoungSeo

Rookie of the Year (ROTY):

aespa

STAYC

ENHYPEN

Lee Mujin

KyoungSeo

Jeon Gunho

Song of the Year (SOTY):

Butter - BTS

Celebrity - IU

Next Level - aespa

Dun Dun Dance - OH Y GIRL

On The Ground - BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ

Traffic Light - Lee Mujin

VVS - Miranni, Munchman, Kundi Panda, MUSHVENOM

HAPPEN - HEIZE

Shiny Star - KyeongSeo

I Will Be Your Shining Star - (Song I Han)

Album of the Year (AOTY):

BE - BTS

Hot Sauce - NCT Dream

LILAC - IU

Dear OHMYGIRL - OH MY GIRL

Don’t Call Me - SHINee

Hello - Red Velvet’s JOY

Summer Queen - Brave Girls

NEXT EPISODE - AKMU

HAPPEN - HEIZE

tellusaboutyourself - Yerin Baek

For Top 10 Bonsang:

Along with every artist mentioned above, EXO’s Baekhyun, MSG Wannabe, Lee Seung Gi, Apink’s Jung Eunji, Yang Yoseop, Hospital Playlist’s Mido and Falasol, Huh Gak and Lee Yejoon will be considered.

Judging criteria for MMA 2021

The four daesangs for MMA 2021 - AOTY, SOTY, and ROTY have the same criteria. The category considers 60% of digitals, 20% of judge’s evaluation and 20% of fan votes. As for Record of the Year, the winner will be solely decided by the judges.

How to vote for MMA 2021?

Voting for the daesangs and bonsangs for MMA 2021 has resumed since November 8 and will continue until November 22, 12 AM KST. voting is restricted to fans with a Kakao account or a Kakao Talk ID. Fans can vote from the MelOn website and/or the MelOn app.

When will MMA 2021 air?

The Melon Music Awards, or MMA, will be held on December 4, 2021 at 6 PM KST. Fans will be able to watch the livestream on MelOn, Kakao Talk TV, and 1TheK’s YouTube Channel.

