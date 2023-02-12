2022 Hanteo Music Awards Day 1 and Day 2 winners: BTS, Stray Kids, NCT DREAM bag Daesangs

The 2022 Hanteo Music Awards was a star-studded affair that took place on February 10 and 11, 2023. The event was organized at the Jamsil Arena in celebration of Hanteo Global’s 30th anniversary with multiple group performances and awards.
BTS was the highest awarded winner of the night with six wins. The first day included Bonsang awards while the grand prizes, aka Daesangs, were revealed on the second day.
Out of the four Daesangs, BTS bagged two, Best Artist and Best Song. The remaining Daesangs went to NCT DREAM for Best Album and Stray Kids for Best Performance.
Entire list of 2022 Hanteo Music Awards winners
The Hanteo Music Awards was a two-night star-studded affair that brought many K-pop artists to the stage. Performers for the event included Billlie, KANGDANIEL, STAYC, WEi, cignature, TNX, Yena, fromis_9, Young Tak, NCT DREAM, Kep1er, and BE’O, among others.
2022 Hanteo Music Awards Day 1 winners
- Bonsang (Main Award): STAYC, KANGDANIEL, aespa, BLACKPINK, Kim Ho-joong, NCT 127, Stray Kids
- Special Award (Trot): Kim Ho-joong
- Special Award (Ballad): Younha, Lee Seok-hon
- Trend Award (Top Trending Artist): Yuju
- Trend Award (Generation Icon): Red Velvet
- Trend Award (Focus Star): VERIVERY
- New Hallyu Star Award: TAN
- Blooming Star Award: TRI.BE, BLANK2Y, BLITZERS, JUST B
- Post Generation Award: Jeong Dong-won, EVERGLOW
- Blooming Band Performer Award: LUCY
- Emerging Artist Award: Billlie, WEi
2022 Hanteo Music Awards Day 2 winners
- Best Artist: BTS
- Best Album NCT DREAM
- Best Song: BTS
- Best Performance: Stray Kids
- Artist of the Year (Bonsang): BTS, NCT DREAM, (G)I-DLE, TXT, IVE, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, Young Tak, Lim Young-woong
- Rookie of the Year (Female): NewJeans, Kep1er
- Rookie of the Year (Male): TNX, TEMPEST
- Global Artist – All Continents: BTS
- Global Artist – Asia: TXT
- Global Artist – Europe: THE BOYZ
- Global Artist – Oceania: MONSTA X
- Global Artist – Africa: BTS’ Jin
- Global Artist – South America: BLACKPINK
- Global Artist – North America: Dreamcatcher
- Global Artist – China: SF9
- Global Artist – Japan: Stray Kids
- Post Generation Award: CIX, fromis_9
- WhosFandom Award: BTS
- Trend Award (Wannabe Icon): Choi Ye Na
- Special Award (Hip Hop): BE’O
- Emerging Artist Award: EPEX, P1Harmony
- Blooming Star Award: cignature
- Global Rising Artist – China: TEMPEST
- Global Rising Artist – Japan: TEMPEST
OMEGA X make first public appearance after lawsuit at Hanteo Music Awards
The 2022 Hanteo Music Awards were extra special, as fans witnessed OMEGA X walk the red carpet of the event. It was the group’s first public appearance since winning the lawsuit against its former company, SPIRE Entertainment, last month.
The lawsuit arose after a fan recorded a video of the OMEGA X members being hit by their CEO, on October 23, 2022. More people began posting their witness accounts of the group being harassed.
While the agency denied the same, the K-pop idols and some of their family members confirmed the same. They then held a press conference in November announcing legal action to terminate their contracts.
Meanwhile, the first day of the awards ceremony was hosted by S.E.S.’s Eugene, CIX’s Hyunsuk, and EPEX’s Baekseung. Eugene also hosted Day 2 alongside comedian Shin Dong-yeop.