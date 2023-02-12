2022 Hanteo Music Awards Day 1 and Day 2 winners: BTS, Stray Kids, NCT DREAM bag Daesangs

The 2022 Hanteo Music Awards was a star-studded affair that took place on February 10 and 11, 2023. The event was organized at the Jamsil Arena in celebration of Hanteo Global’s 30th anniversary with multiple group performances and awards.

BTS was the highest awarded winner of the night with six wins. The first day included Bonsang awards while the grand prizes, aka Daesangs, were revealed on the second day.

Out of the four Daesangs, BTS bagged two, Best Artist and Best Song. The remaining Daesangs went to NCT DREAM for Best Album and Stray Kids for Best Performance.

Entire list of 2022 Hanteo Music Awards winners

Best Song (Daesang)

Best Artist (Daesang)

WhosFandom Award

Artist of the Year (Bonsang)

Global Artist all the continents

Global Artist in Africa



The Hanteo Music Awards was a two-night star-studded affair that brought many K-pop artists to the stage. Performers for the event included Billlie, KANGDANIEL, STAYC, WEi, cignature, TNX, Yena, fromis_9, Young Tak, NCT DREAM, Kep1er, and BE’O, among others.

2022 Hanteo Music Awards Day 1 winners

Bonsang (Main Award): STAYC, KANGDANIEL, aespa, BLACKPINK, Kim Ho-joong, NCT 127, Stray Kids

Special Award (Trot): Kim Ho-joong

Special Award (Ballad): Younha, Lee Seok-hon

Trend Award (Top Trending Artist): Yuju

Trend Award (Generation Icon): Red Velvet

Trend Award (Focus Star): VERIVERY

New Hallyu Star Award: TAN

Blooming Star Award: TRI.BE, BLANK2Y, BLITZERS, JUST B

Post Generation Award: Jeong Dong-won, EVERGLOW

Blooming Band Performer Award: LUCY

Emerging Artist Award: Billlie, WEi

2022 Hanteo Music Awards Day 2 winners

Best Artist: BTS

Best Album NCT DREAM

Best Song: BTS

Best Performance: Stray Kids

Artist of the Year (Bonsang): BTS, NCT DREAM, (G)I-DLE, TXT, IVE, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, Young Tak, Lim Young-woong

Rookie of the Year (Female): NewJeans, Kep1er

Rookie of the Year (Male): TNX, TEMPEST

Global Artist – All Continents: BTS

Global Artist – Asia: TXT

Global Artist – Europe: THE BOYZ

Global Artist – Oceania: MONSTA X

Global Artist – Africa: BTS’ Jin

Global Artist – South America: BLACKPINK

Global Artist – North America: Dreamcatcher

Global Artist – China: SF9

Global Artist – Japan: Stray Kids

Post Generation Award: CIX, fromis_9

WhosFandom Award: BTS

Trend Award (Wannabe Icon): Choi Ye Na

Special Award (Hip Hop): BE’O

Emerging Artist Award: EPEX, P1Harmony

Blooming Star Award: cignature

Global Rising Artist – China: TEMPEST

Global Rising Artist – Japan: TEMPEST

OMEGA X make first public appearance after lawsuit at Hanteo Music Awards

GREATEST RETURN OF OMEGA X

#OMEGAXatHMA

The 2022 Hanteo Music Awards were extra special, as fans witnessed OMEGA X walk the red carpet of the event. It was the group’s first public appearance since winning the lawsuit against its former company, SPIRE Entertainment, last month.

The lawsuit arose after a fan recorded a video of the OMEGA X members being hit by their CEO, on October 23, 2022. More people began posting their witness accounts of the group being harassed.

While the agency denied the same, the K-pop idols and some of their family members confirmed the same. They then held a press conference in November announcing legal action to terminate their contracts.

Meanwhile, the first day of the awards ceremony was hosted by S.E.S.’s Eugene, CIX’s Hyunsuk, and EPEX’s Baekseung. Eugene also hosted Day 2 alongside comedian Shin Dong-yeop.

