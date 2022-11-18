OMEGA X member Taedong’s sister says he was “cursed out and slapped” by former agency’s CEO

On November 16, 2022, during a press conference, OMEGA X's Taedong broke down in tears while mentioning that he suffered abuse at his previous agency. While he did not divulge other details, his sister posted about the intrinsic instances of the inhumane behavior.

Taedong's sister shared how the agency would change his contact number several times so his family wouldn't be able to contact him and go through his phone's content.

Apart from this, she called out the 2Y Entertainment CEO for cursing and slapping her brother.

"The fact that the CEO of 2Y [Entertainment], who cursed out and slapped Taedong, is staying silent is p**sing me off.”

OMEGA X member Taedong faced severe instances of abuse at his previous agency, 2Y Entertainment

Taedong's sister's Instagram story (Image via Pann Nate)

Soon after OMEGA X held their press conference along with their legal representatives, Taedong's sister elaborated upon the previous agency's abuse. OMEGA X was a second chance for all its 11 members as it was made up of people who were either idols or contestants on audition programs.

Taedong was part of a pre-debut team called GIDONGDAE, which 2Y Entertainment managed. His comments on his past instances of mental abuse urged his sister to share more details about the same on Instagram. As per Koreaboo's translation:

“What Taedong couldn’t say, due to crying, is that while attending 2Y [Entertainment], they took away his cell phone so he couldn’t contact his family members. They changed his numbers several times and found out his password and would go through his phone.”

She added:

“They were forced to practice 15-17 hours, and when his grandfather passed away, his family couldn’t reach him, so they alerted him by DM’ing his old Instagram account. Taedong found out too late and wasn’t even able to properly pay his respects.”

At a press conference, Hangyeom and Taedong disclosed the abuse they experienced at their previous agency. While the former said that he was not beaten, the other members were. Taedong broke down while sharing that he practiced for 15-17 hours and had to share his device passwords with the agency. As per Koreaboo, Taedong said:

“I know not every agency is like that, but I think a lot of K-pop trainees and even current idols are being treated unfairly…In my previous agency, I practiced 15 to 17 hours a day without a single day off. They confiscated my phone and forced me to share my passwords.”

🌻 jov☆☆ @jovv68 Celeb @CelebConfirmed

#PROTECTOMEGAX #OMEGA_X #오메가엑스 Taedong: "They took my phone and demanded by passcode. Verbal and physical abuse also took place at my last agency." Taedong: "They took my phone and demanded by passcode. Verbal and physical abuse also took place at my last agency."#PROTECTOMEGAX #OMEGA_X #오메가엑스 I will never forgive Taedong's former agency for also hindering his debut with JBJ twitter.com/CelebConfirmed… I will never forgive Taedong's former agency for also hindering his debut with JBJ twitter.com/CelebConfirmed…

Taedong's sister had previously shared her discontent with netizens who claimed that OMEGA X was pulling off a noise marketing strategy.

Several weeks ago, she noticed an article with several hate comments by Korean netizens. The article revolved around SPIRE Entertainment's defense statement, saying that an "anti-fan" was spreading mistreatment rumors. The agency later apologized, and CEO Kang reportedly resigned.

She posted a story saying, translated via Koreaboo:

“I was reading the comments in the article, and I’m at a loss for words. LOL. It is so mean. How is this noise marketing? And how is this justifiable because they aren’t popular? I kept trying to ignore it, but it’s making me so mad I couldn’t hold it in anymore.”

제현 @j6hyun



#OmegaXisLoved

#PROTECTOMEGAX TD sister posted on ig story that she lost humanity while reading comments in articles saying that this situation is just for noise marketing, she also said that shes been ignoring it but she really can't stand it anymore TD sister posted on ig story that she lost humanity while reading comments in articles saying that this situation is just for noise marketing, she also said that shes been ignoring it but she really can't stand it anymore#OmegaXisLoved #PROTECTOMEGAX https://t.co/FSlAHuTPv9

Meanwhile, OMEGA X and their legal representatives promised strong legal action against SPIRE Entertainment for mental, emotional, and physical abuse.

Poll : 0 votes