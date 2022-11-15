“She wrapped her arm in mine”: OMEGA X provide photo evidence of s*xual harassment by CEO Kang

K-pop boyband OMEGA X spoke to news channel SBS News about the physical harassment some of them experienced by their agency SPIRE Entertainment and the CEO Kang Seong-hee.

Evidence for the same was provided to the news channel, who added it to their video report but blurred the members’ faces to protect them. The video was published by the channel on November 11, 2022.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual harassment, and suicide threats which may be triggering to certain audiences.

Pictures released by OMEGA X as evidence of inappropriate touch from CEO Kang (Image via Twitter)

The VAMOS group members testified that they were touched inappropriately at an office drinking party and even at an airport.

One band member, Member A, said:

“There was physical contact at the drinking party that I was called in for.” (Translation via Google)

Meanwhile, another, Member B, added:

“At the airport, after being intoxicated, she (CEO Kang) wrapped her arm in mine and hugged me.” (Translation via Koreaboo)

The pictures released by SBS News also corroborate the idols’ testimonies, further revealing the struggles the group has been facing since their debut in June last year.

SBS News helps OMEGA X tell their story, discloses CEO Kang’s physical and mental harassment evidence

에린 ♡ 휘찬 @hwicetag

#PROTECTOMEGAX SBS News continues that when the members attempted to raise their concerns, they were intimidated into silence former CEO Kang by being sent pictures of things like sleeping pills, alcohol, and suicide notes. SBS News continues that when the members attempted to raise their concerns, they were intimidated into silence former CEO Kang by being sent pictures of things like sleeping pills, alcohol, and suicide notes.#PROTECTOMEGAX

New developments in OMEGA X’s abuse were revealed on November 11, 2022, when the members revealed that they were inappropriately touched multiple times by CEO Kang. The reveal came just days before the K-pop group is scheduled to hold a public press conference with their lawyers to address their consistent ill treatment and abuse by SPIRE Entertainment.

SBS News disclosed images of the s*xual harassment that OMEGA X members suffered at the hands of CEO Kang in a video report. It also included a snippet of one member doubting the boundaries he was forced to cross to achieve his dreams:

“I felt a little skeptical, like ‘Why do I have to go to this extent in order to work?’ I had to waste my training and personal time on going to these meetings where they’d drink.” (Translation via Koreaboo)

The video report also included a screen recording of a KakaoTalk group chat which included 11 members, SPIRE Entertainment’s employees and CEO. To intimidate the members, CEO Kang sent photos of alcohol, sleeping pills, documents and even a suicide note in the group chat.

Tweet mentioning CEO Kang's abuse as revealed by SBS (Image via Twitter)

A Twitter user, who is also a fan of the band posted screenshots of the English translation of SBS' report to bring it to international fans' notice.

With pictures and the group chat video in evidence, OMEGA X’s legal representative Noh Jong-eon confirmed that it was a case of s*xual harassment. The lawyer joined SBS’ No Cut News via a phone call on November 14, 2022, to share his opinions on the matter.

“This incident is a case in which the young people's dreams are taken hostage and abuse, such as assault, intimidation, and s*xual harassment, is committed against the members using their power superiority.” (Translation via Google)

He added that the members have experienced extreme gaslighting and abuse. He also talked about the power-play shift in s*xual harassment that OMEGA X was subjected to. He said:

“We have video evidence of [s*xual] harassment. Standardly, the majority of s*xual harassment cases occur by men with authority or physical power committing crimes against women. This case shows the issue of how a person with authority violated another person’s dignity regardless of gender.” (Translation via Koreaboo)

yechan nuna @jekeyyy_nuna Omega X, the group that exposed the so-called power abuse controversy, such as verbal abuse, assault, forced drinking, and forced harassment by the representative of the agency, will hold a press conference and directly reveal its position in front of the reporters. Omega X, the group that exposed the so-called power abuse controversy, such as verbal abuse, assault, forced drinking, and forced harassment by the representative of the agency, will hold a press conference and directly reveal its position in front of the reporters.

In the SBS video report, lawyer Kim Tae-yeon, also explained how acts of intimidation and instilling fear can be considered a crime.

“Acts that cause fear are legally considered to be a crime of intimidation under the Criminal Act, and an act such as touching the thigh can clearly feel s*xually shameful, so it may be a crime of forced molestation.” (Translation via Google)

The scandal about the 11-member group being abused broke out in October 2022, after a fan shared a video of the group being physically abused by CEO Kang. OMEGA X also created their own Instagram account on November 6, 2022, and detailed some of the abuse they faced.

In recent updates, OMEGA X have reportedly filed for all their trademark rights. They are also scheduled to hold a press conference alongside their legal representatives to speak directly on their abuse. The conference will be held on November 16 at 2 pm KST.

Poll : 0 votes