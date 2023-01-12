OMEGA X successfully wins lawsuit against Spire Entertainment

OMEGA X have successfully won the lawsuit they had filed against their former company Spire Entertainment. The K-pop group announced the happy news on social media and celebrated their win with their fans. In November 2022, the Action singers had filed a case against Spire Entertainment to terminate their exclusive contracts with the company.

The boy group is now no longer associated with the entertainment agency and has suspended the validity of the exclusive contracts. They shared the news through a detailed statement online, saying:

"We won the lawsuit we filed against our agency to suspend the validity of our exclusive contract today. We were able to achieve all of this thanks to you giving us courage and reaching out your hand. Thank you for worrying about us and supporting us up until now. For X, we truly love you and thank you. We'll repay you in the future with even better music and admirable performances."

Fans are thrilled with the news and want nothing but success for OMEGA X's future endeavors as a K-pop group.

OMEGA X made their debut in 2021 and consists of members Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk, and Yechan.

OMEGA X announce winning the lawsuit against Spire Entertainment

Jeff Benjamin @Jeff__Benjamin



All 11 members of the group applied for an injunction to suspend the validity of their exclusive contracts with Spire Entertainment. On January 11, 2023, the 21st Civil Division of the Eastern District Court of Seoul decided to accept the request of the injunction and make a decision in favor of the boys.

Following this decision, all members of the group can now freely continue their entertainment activities without any restrictions from the agency.

Things went wrong last November when OMEGA X's former CEO and chairman was allegedly found abusing the members, both physically and mentally. In one incident, the CEO was also found hitting the idols in public, leading to a bigger controversy and inviting rage from the K-pop community.

제현 @j6hyun



THANKYOU EVERYONE!



#OMEGA_X #오메가엑스

제현 @j6hyun



#오메가엑스 #OMEGA_X 230112 Dear Omega X Representatives, Fans, Kpop Community, Former Members, Omega X members and Family... 230112 Dear Omega X Representatives, Fans, Kpop Community, Former Members, Omega X members and Family...#오메가엑스 #OMEGA_X https://t.co/06BS7c496p

The K-pop group then decided to terminate their exclusive contracts and filed for an injunction. Fans have continued to offer their unwavering support ever since the controversy broke out.

OMEGA X's fans are also commemorating the big win with celebratory Tweets and congratulatory posts on social media.

taylor ♡ is meeting oneus #protectomegax @kyunnsmoon even if you aren't a for x this is HUGE. omega x, a bg with one last shot at their dream, stood up against their company knowing full well what could happen. for a company to FINALLY be held accountable for all of the mistreatment they've put their idols through is a big deal. even if you aren't a for x this is HUGE. omega x, a bg with one last shot at their dream, stood up against their company knowing full well what could happen. for a company to FINALLY be held accountable for all of the mistreatment they've put their idols through is a big deal.

jhae @imjhae THIS IS THE BEST NEWS TO WAKE UP TO!!!!

For X will continue to support & love Omega X. This group is amazing, this fandom is amazing! WE WON! my heart is so happy! 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰



♾️ #OmegaX



We did it THEY WON!!!THIS IS THE BEST NEWS TO WAKE UP TO!!!!For X will continue to support & love Omega X. This group is amazing, this fandom is amazing!WE WON! my heart is so happy! 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 #ForX ♾️We did it #ProtectOmegaX THEY WON!!! 😭😭THIS IS THE BEST NEWS TO WAKE UP TO!!!! For X will continue to support & love Omega X. This group is amazing, this fandom is amazing! 😭WE WON! my heart is so happy! 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰#ForX ♾️💚 #OmegaXWe did it #ProtectOmegaX https://t.co/rF2mLddLUU

Fans are happy that the company will be held accountable for all the mistreatment they meted out to the group. Since it was the group's last shot at their career and dreams, fans are happy to see them move forward with their big win.

