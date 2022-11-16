OMEGA X will be officially terminating their contracts with SPIRE Entertainment, and the same was shared by their legal representative Noh Jung-eon at the press conference. On November 16, OMEGA X held a press conference at the Seoul Bar Association in Seocho to discuss the abuse allegations against their former CEO.

In October, the K-pop group attracted attention after a fan spotted SPIRE Entertainment's CEO Kang Seong-hee physically and mentally abusing the group's members while they were in Los Angeles for their world tour. On the heels of the incident, SPIRE Entertainment shared an apology, and CEO Kang also resigned. However, more allegations of abuse and s*xual harassment have surfaced recently.

During the press conference, all eleven members of OMEGA X shared their traumatic experience, while Noh Jung-eon revealed that a lawsuit is under way to terminate the group's exclusive contract.

OMEGA X will be pressing charges against SPIRE Entertainment’s former CEO

During their press conference, OMEGA X sat down with their legal representatives to discuss abuse allegations and other important facts related to their relationship with SPIRE Entertainment and its CEOs.

As per reports, the members of the group were s*xually harassed by the CEO of their agency, which took a toll on their health. In a statement, Noh Jung-eon said:

“This is not just our problem but a societal issue. We took courage to change this. The unthinkable has happened in 2022 South Korea. We are currently carrying out a lawsuit to terminate the exclusive contract. Strong measures will be taken including criminal charges and request for compensation.”

Noh shared that the Love Me Like group is filing a criminal report on charges of assault, intimidation, indecent act by compulsion, and attempted threat. Additionally, he shared that they have plenty of evidence to support their complaint.

He further shared that the members were threatened after the assault event, and were sent certifications of content, asking them to pay 300 to 400 million won (approximately $230,000 to $300,000) per person.

The legal team also announced that they have plans to receive compensation from Chairman Hwang for aiding CEO Kang in the mistreatment and abuse.

Previously, OMEGA X launched a new Instagram account, not under the company, to update their fans. Even in the press conference, they assured fans that they would continue to make music as a team. Moreover, they have filed to trademark their group name so they can carry forward as OMEGA X.

“There is also something we want to tell our fans. Above all, we 11 members could come to this place because we had the strength of our fans. Thanks to the fans, we took courage, so us 11 members will not give up, and we will continue to make music and performances while greeting fans by showing a good side of us.”

During the conference, the members—Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk, and Yechan—opened up about how the CEO made them uncomfortable through verbal abuse and s*xual harassment.

Some members suffered panic attacks as well. However, they are currently seeking treatment.

