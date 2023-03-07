10 highest-selling K-pop artists in Hanteo's history: BTS, TXT, and more

Hanteo, a South Korean music chart system used to track K-pop album sales, has revealed an intriguing list of the highest-selling K-pop artists. Much to the surprise of many, several new and fourth-generation artists have made it to the list given their impressive records on the chart. While many artists have held their place on the list for quite a long time, the recent record-breaking instances of fourth-generation K-pop artists have changed the trajectory of the list.

The majority of the list consists of male K-pop groups, making TWICE the only female artist to come up in the top 10 highest-selling K-pop artists' list. However, many comparatively newer K-pop groups like ENHYPEN and TOMORROW x TOGETHER also sit on the list, thanks to their impressive records and presence on the Hanteo charts. Given that Hanteo is considered one of the most trusted chart systems, here are the 10 most-selling K-pop artists in the chart system's history

From BTS to TOMORROW x TOGETHER: 10 highest-selling K-pop artists in Hanteo's history

10) GOT7

GOT7, the seven-member K-pop boy group that debuted in 2014, stands in 10th place among the highest-selling K-pop artists. With over 10 albums and EPs in their discography, the group has earned combined sales of 3.69 million album copies.

The last album that the group put forth was their EP, GOT7, consisting of around six songs and NANANA as the title track. With the exception of one EP release, the group wasn't very active, but their earlier, iconic songs are still relevant today.

9) ENHYPEN

Another seven-member group that stands among the highest-selling K-pop artists is ENHYPEN. With only two years since their debut in 2020 and a considerably smaller discography, the group has seen sales of 3.97 million album copies.

Their most recent addition to their discography was their album, MANIFESTO: DAY 1, which featured the song Future Perfect (Pass the MIC) as its title track.

8) TOMORROW x TOGETHER

The five-member K-pop boy group that debuted in 2019 has had quite an impressive few months in 2023. Their most recent EP release, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, featured Sugar Rush Ride as its title track, breaking several records, and making TXT the only fourth-generation artist to earn the highest streams within twenty-four hours.

Alongside the many other achievements they've showcased through their albums, TXT has earned about 4.27 million in album sales.

7) TWICE

The one and only girl group that sits among the highest-selling K-pop artists, TWICE, comes as no surprise given their impressive and extremely influential discography.

Since their debut in 2015, the group has put forth many iconic K-pop songs like What is Love?, Fancy, Can't Stop Me, etc., and the legacy only continues with their releases. Their exhaustive discography has seen sales of 4.47 million album copies.

6) NCT 127

Debuted in 2016, NCT 127 is one of the two NCT units that sits among the highest-selling K-pop artists in Hanteo's history. Despite having some of the most experimental K-pop songs in their discography, the group has won many people's hearts with their unique music and intriguing concepts.

Throughout the seven years of their careers, the group has sold 5.83 million albums.

5) Stray Kids

Naturally, Stray Kids, one of the most active groups in 2022 that only got busier in 2023, ranks among the best-selling K-pop performers. With its intriguing discography, the group sold approximately 6.57 million album copies since its debut in 2018.

Constantly experimenting with and exploring genres and concepts, Stray Kids' discography is easily one of the most diverse, with their latest release, THE SOUND, as proof of the same.

4) NCT DREAM

Another NCT unit that sits amongst the highest-selling K-pop artists is NCT DREAM. Debuted in 2016, their discography consists of some of the most cheerful and uplifting songs in the K-pop industry.

While they are still experimenting with concepts and songs, the group has received a lot of love and support for their list of songs. NCT DREAM has sold 7.50 million album copies since its debut.

3) EXO

The third-generation boy group EXO, which debuted in 2012, ranks third among the best-selling K-pop artists. Though it has been a while since the group has been active together, given that their last album, DON'T FIGHT THE FEELING, was released in 2021, their long and impressive discography has stood strong over the years, still making them one of the top three most-selling K-pop groups. Their entire discography has seen sales of 9.73 million album copies.

2) SEVENTEEN

Another third-generation K-pop boy group that sits as one of the highest-selling K-pop artists is SEVENTEEN. The group made its debut in 2015, and since then, 12.62 million album copies have been sold from their extensive and iconic discography.

Their most recent full-length album release, Face The Sun, was one of the most well-received K-pop albums of last year. The title track HOT dominated the internet last year, adding to their list of iconic songs such as VERY NICE, Pretty U, and others.

1) BTS

Last, or technically first, on the list of the highest-selling K-pop artists is BTS, the seven-member K-pop boy group that debuted in 2013. Their long and impressive discography, which dominates the world, has seen album sales of 24.14 million copies, nearly double the sales of their predecessor.

While the group hasn't been very active since their anthology album, PROOF, given their focus on solo careers, fans have continued to showcase their love and support for their group songs.

With quite an impressive list of artists climbing their way up in Hanteo's chart history, fans are proud of the K-pop groups for achieving the same.

Poll : 0 votes