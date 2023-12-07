"EDEN is evil personified": Fans enraged as ATEEZ's Hongjoong shares an alleged disrespectful comment he received from the group's producer

On Wednesday, December 6, ATEEZ's Hongjoong and Seonghwa made a guest appearance on the YouTube show, Exhibition on Curator, following the release of their latest album, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL.

While the two K-pop idols discussed several aspects of their recent comeback during the show, there was a particular confession made by ATEEZ's leader that left many fans angry and upset. Hongjoong, while talking about the time he signed with KQ Entertainment, revealed that he was criticized by the company's producer, EDEN.

Soon after the idol became a part of the agency, EDEN allegedly told him that he wasn't talented and that he wouldn't be able to last long in the industry due to his supposed lack of skills. This naturally angered many fans, who called out the producer for his harsh words towards a then-minor who was passionate and hardworking about music.

Fans displeased with EDEN's disrespectful comment towards ATEEZ's Hongjoong during the idol's trainee days

On December 1, the eight-piece K-pop boy group ATEEZ rolled out their recent full-length album, THE WORLD EP. FIN: WILL, which featured Crazy Form as its title track.

Following the release of the album, the group members kicked off their promotions for the same by appearing in several variety shows, YouTube programs, etc. One such promotional event involved the duo, Seonghwa and Hongjoong's appearance at the Exhibition on Curator.

Given the group's deep involvement with a lore and conceptual theme that runs through all their albums, the YouTube show had the two K-pop idols expand more on the story behind their albums and tracks. Amidst the same, the host also asked several questions about the group's creation and their pathway to success.

One of the first questions was towards Hongjoong, inquiring about his stance as the first trainee of the 'Miracle Idol Group', ATEEZ. To this, the idol gave a little backstory about his initial days with KQ Entertainment.

"I mailed a CD of my self-composed songs to the company. The compnay told me that they initially kept the CD in the warehouse. A year later, when the company moved, the team leader found the CD and contacted me. I didn't believe it at first because I've never been contacted like that. The team leader asked me to meet with him quickly, and in less that a week, I signed a trainee contract."

Hongjoong continued,

"There was no curriculum but there was a strict teacher. He is the producer EDEN, who composes all songs of ATEEZ. As soon as EDEN signed me, he said something bitter on the first day that I wasn't talented. He deliberately told me that I wouldn't be able to last much longer with my voice, body, and batting."

To this, Seonghwa also added that EDEN used to show an old video of Hongjoong failing to showcase his best qualities to the group members to encourage them.

"EDEN once showed me an old video of Hongjoong. When I saw that video, I though I could do well. Whenever my teammates were feeling discouraged, EDEN would show them that video."

The two confessions from the K-pop idols angered fans. Since the idol was only about sixteen years old when he signed with KQ Entertainment, fans felt that EDEN's words were too harsh for a young boy who showcased a lot of passion for music.

Additionally, fans even called out EDEN for allegedly bullying the idol by playing an old video of Hongjoong to supposedly encourage the other members.

While many came to EDEN's defense that he is the backbone of ATEEZ considering that most of the group's songs were created by the producer, fans still believe that his comments towards ATEEZ's leader were unacceptable and disrespectful.