5 viral moments from MAMA 2023 Day 2:  ZEROBASEONE Sung Hanbin's Solo Dance Stage, SEVENTEEN's tear-filled speech, and more

On Wednesday, November 29, the last day of the two-day annual award ceremony, MAMA 2023, was rolled out, holding yet another set of exciting events. Given that the year-end award ceremony is one of the most-awaited events of the year, fans were eagerly looking forward to how the second day would outdo the first. Known for its special and collaborative stages, the K-pop artists and groups put forth several mind-blowing performances that dropped the audiences' jaws.

Several rookie K-pop idols impressed people with their energetic and show-stopping dance moves and some K-pop groups even spilled some spoilers for their upcoming tracks. From moments that pumped the crowd's enthusiasm to events that had people tearing up, the closing day of MAMA 2023 was surely a roller coaster of emotions.

5 moments from Day 2 MAMA 2023 that fans couldn't stop talking about

1) Sung Han Bin's Because You Saved Me Solo Dance opening for ZEROBASEONE

Before the rookie K-pop group, ZEROBASEONE, started their performance, their leader, Sung Han Bin, rolled out a show-stopping solo dance stage which deeply impressed the audience. Known for his tutting dance style that garnered him a lot of attention not only during Boys Planet but also before his entrance into the industry, the idol effortlessly showcased his skills at MAMA 2023.

While fans were obsessed with his solo dance stage, they couldn't stop talking about how he ended the performance. The idol fearlessly fell off the stage, evoking loud reactions from the audience, and fans continuously talked about his professionalism as he executed the fall.

2) SEVENTEEN's sob-worthy acceptance speech for their first MAMA daesang

After nine years of their remarkable career, SEVENTEEN finally bagged their first MAMA daesang at MAMA 2023, spurring a roller coaster of emotions from both the members and their fans. As each member took their turn to share a few words about their impressive achievement, the members started to break down in tears.

Woozi, as he held the trophy in his hand, couldn't help but shed a few tears about how far the group has come from their debut. When Seungkwan took over the mic, the idol took the time to mention and thank his late friend, ASTRO's Moonbin, who loved and supported SEVENTEEN all through the years. Undoubtedly, both the fans and the idols, such as LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae and Sakura, started to cry.

3) ATEEZ's opening and performance of their upcoming track, CRAZY FORM

While there's no doubt that ATEEZ is known for its show-stopping and energetic performances, the group surely took it up a notch at MAMA 2023. Right from their opening, the audience was shaken to know that the K-drama actor, Ryu Seung-ryong, made a special appearance.

He grandly announced that ATEEZ will be rolling out a performance of their upcoming track, CRAZY FORM, which is expected to be released on December 1. After the opening skit, the group continued to showcase one of their most powerful performance and fans couldn't stop talking about how iconic their stage was.

4) BOYNEXTDOOR's special rap-break for their But Sometimes performance

Yet another rookie K-pop group that surprised the audience with their enthusiastic performance was BOYNEXTDOOR. The group rolled out two songs, their debut track, One and Only, and their latest track, But Sometimes. However, the second song's performance came with its own twist.

Right before the last verse of their song, the members sang a special rap verse that instantly energized the crowd. Soon after their performance, the main line of their added rap, "Boy to the Next to the Door" was trending on X for hours, showcasing the impact they made at the award ceremony.

5) MAMA Super Stage with Yunjin, Xiaoting, Bada Lee, Monika, and Minnie, Reinterpretation of Goddesses

The last viral moment at the MAMA 2023 that received one of the loudest cheers of the night was the award show's super stage in collaboration with several upcoming female K-pop idols. LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin, Kep1er's Xiaoting, and (G)I-DLE's Minnie came together with the Street Woman Fighter 2 contestants, Bada Lee and Monkia.

For the super stage, each dancer represented a particular female goddess and rolled out a stage that perfectly matched the theme of their performance, Reinterpretation of Goddesses. Fans couldn't stop talking about how mind-blowing their collaboration was and were absolutely in love with their energies.

As the two-day year-end award ceremony, MAMA 2023, comes to an end, fans were overwhelmed with not just the several impressive performances that were rolled out but also by the rollercoaster of emotions they had to undergo.