Fans swoon over Le Sserafim's look for 2023 MAMA AWARDS: “White angels”

South Korean girl group Le Sserafim has often amazed fans with their music and stylish looks. This was also the case at the 2023 MAMA Awards where they were looking like a vision in white.

The 2023 MAMA Awards, held at the Tokyo Dome in Japan span over two days; 28th and 29th November, 2023 and celebrates K-pop celebrities and their efforts in the K-pop arena. Multiple A-list celebrities mark their appearance on the red carpet of the award functions, stunning their global fanbase with dapper looks.

Today (29 November, 2023) marked day 2 of the event and FEARNOT's (fandom name of Le Sserafim) awaited the red-carpet appearance of their favourite South Korean girl group.

Fans were all praises for Le Sserafim's all-white styling that created a harmonious look while preserving the members' individual styles:

Apart from winning hearts with its immaculate styling, Le Sserafim also won the 'Favorite Dance Performance Female Group’ award at the 2023 MAMA Awards.

"Queens of 4th Generation": Fans admire Le Sserafim's all-white styling at the 2023 MAMA Awards

Gracing their presence at one of the biggest award functions of the Korean industry, Le Sserafim opted for a look that showcased their sync as a group but also elevated their individual styles.

The South Korean girl group's singer Sakura sported a satin one-piece with arm covers attached separately. She paired her look with white block heels and socks with a rose imprinted on them.

Her hair and makeup complemented the look as she went with a knotted bun hairstyle showing off her grey and brown hair elegantly with a dewy makeup base, eyeliner, and glossy pink lips.

Kim Chae-won wore a white off-shoulder one-piece dress with balloon sleeves and white heels. For her makeup, she went with a minimal, dewy base, winged eyeliner and pink lip shade. Kim Chae-won sported a ponytail with bangs framing her face and her ponytail resting on her right shoulder.

Huh Yun-jin's cherry cola hair complemented her white gown, which made for a beautiful show-stopper. Her floor-length white gown with a slit paired with white flats added flair to her look.

Huh Yun-jin completed her look with dewy makeup, matte pink lips, and a burgundy manicure. She also added shimmer to the inner corners of her eyes.

Meanwhile, Kazuha looked stunning in a floor-length white gown with a slit which she paired with subtle makeup, flaunting her long tresses with a black clip on one side. Her statement LV earrings added a nice touch to her simple look.

Le Sserafim's youngest member Hong Eun-chae earned praise not only for her "I AM SPECIAL" opening performance, but also for her red carpet look at the 2023 MAMA Awards.

She sported a white, flowy one-piece paired with an updo with multiple white ribbons. Her makeup was dewy with glossy pink lips and a simple white manicure.

Watching such stylish and dazzling looks gracing the 2022 MAMA Awards red carpet, fans took to social media platforms to praise and hype the South Korean girl group members for their styling efforts:

The South Korean girl group has often stood out with their visuals and songs and this time with their styling at the 2023 MAMA Awards.