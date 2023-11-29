Fans give mixed reaction to RIIZE’s look for the 2023 MAMA Awards: “My expectations have officially been crushed”

South Korean boy band RIIZE made their debut at the 2023 MAMA Awards on November 28, 2023. While fans of the band were anticipating a stylish first outing of RIIZE at one of the biggest K-pop award shows, not everyone was pleased with the boy band’s styling and visuals.

Every member of the South Korean boy band was clad in Louis Vuitton from head to toe, sporting the latest offerings of the luxury brand in their unique styles ranging from formal to casual silhouettes. While Anton sported LV's Varsity League Blouson, Wonbin sported the brand's white jacket with a criss-cross design on the sleeves.

RIIZE's styling met with mixed reactions as some fans used phrases like "expectations have been crushed," and some praised the boy band's styling with comments like "elegance personified."

The 2023 MAMA Awards, celebrating K-pop idols and their talent, is one of the biggest award events of the year. The awards will take place on November 28 and 29, 2023, at the Tokyo Dome Stadium, Japan, in the presence of numerous A-list K-pop artists.

"So Handsome" to "Boring": Fans give mixed reactions to RIIZE's styling at the 2023 MAMA Awards

Despite RIIZE's best styling intentions, some fans were left largely unimpressed, while others couldn't stop praising the Louis Vuitton ensemble sported by the South Korean boy band members.

Decoding the styling of every band member, Anton sported a milky green LV jacket and long, grey trousers, which contrasted with his platinum cherry red hair; Wobin sported an all-white outfit; and Shotaro sported a grey blazer and long trousers with a dark grey shirt contrasting with his brown hair.

The South Korean boy band's singer Eunseok wore a unique checkered blazer with scenery imprinted on it paired with black trousers; Sohee sported a grey and black jacket with black pants; and Sungchan was seen in the classic Louis Vuitton print jacket and printed pants.

While the clear intent behind the styling was to showcase all the band members in Louis Vuitton couture, the same failed to create a stylish harmony amongst the members, as stated by certain fan reactions.

However, not all fans were upset with the South Korean boy band's styling, and some also used praiseworthy words like "LV expensive boys."

Apart from the mixed reactions, RIIZE, nominated in three categories at the 2023 MAMA Awards, received the award for "Favorite New Artist," indicating that the band is loved by fans worldwide.