11 best-dressed men at MAMA Awards 2023 

Mnet Asian Music Award ( MAMA) 2023 has concluded its final events on November 29, showcasing vocal talents from all over Asia. While the event enchanted the name of BTS and Zerobaseone as the winner, the fans witnessed the gleaming silhouettes of the male celebrities at the venue, Tokyo Dome.

Based on the concept of 'One I Born', the celebration of Kpop, MAMA 2023 accentuated the affirmation with unity throughout the two days of the event. The first day was cheerfully hosted by Jeon So Mi while the Korean actor Park Bo Gum astonished the fans on the second day with his enthralling hosting proficiency and excellent choice of wardrobe.

In this event, boys from Riize, Enhypen, Hwang Min Hyun, etc have been the trailblazers, showcasing their unique penchant for fashion. Sportskeeda has cherry-picked some well-dressed male celebrities from MAMA 2023. The list is below.

Red carpet look of Riize Boys and other male celebrities from MAMA 2023

1) Yoshi

Yoshi, a significant member of Treasure looked pretty sparkling in the black gleaming blazer. With Chanel's silhouette, Yoshi keeps the look wild with brownish eye shadow and golden earrings.

2) Yeonjun

Expand Tweet

Yeonjun, the Dior ambassador, opted for a suit in muted tones, adhering to a minimalistic aesthetic. His ensemble featured a combination of grey and white, enhanced by a half-open sleeve with a delusion print, adding a unique touch to his silhouette.

3) Lee Ji Hoon

South Korean actor Lee Ji Hoon made a sartorial choice by donning a black suit, embodying a formal look for the occasion. The blazer with sparkling stripes added a touch of glamour while maintaining a sense of sophistication. Notably, he opted to tuck his tie under the blazer, adding a subtle yet distinct style detail to his ensemble.

4) Byeon Woo-Seok

The actor from Soulmate graced the MAMA 2023 event in a striking all-black ensemble. He layered a blazer with an overcoat, creating a sophisticated look. The choice of loose formal pants added a touch of elegance to his overall attire.

5) Park Bo-gum

The esteemed actor Park Bo Gum, recognized for his portrayal as a psycho lawyer in "Hello Monster," exuded formal elegance in his attire. He donned a black blazer layered over a crisp white shirt, complemented by a stylish bow tied at the collar.

6) Cha Seung

Actor Cha Seung captivated his fans with his striking black formal suit. He paired the sleek blazer with a matching black shirt and adorned a pair of black-framed glasses, adding an extra touch of sophistication to his ensemble.

7) Yoshiki

The Japanese rock band musician Yoshiki made an appearance at MAMA donning black pants and a white suit ensemble. He complemented his look with a sleek scarf and a bold necklace, adding an extra touch of sophistication. His brownish hair contributed to the overall elegance of his appearance.

8) Munetaka Aoki

At 43 years old, AOKI Munetaka opted for an all-black ensemble from head to toe, creating a striking red carpet appearance. His choice, accompanied by a beard and mustache, exuded an air of elegance at MAMA 2023.

9) Ahn Jae-hong

Korean actor Ahn Jae-hong stood out with his unique attire choice. He sported a purple shimmery blazer layered over a black turtleneck, elegantly paired with black pants.

10) Hwang Min-Hyun

Hwang Min-Hyun opted for a classic black ensemble at MAMA 2023. He wore a blazer over a turtle neck, creating an elegant look. The addition of loose-fitting pants brought a touch of casual style to his outfit.

11) Lee Jun-Ho

Lee Jun Ho, the Korean songwriter and singer, showcased a blend of white and black on the red carpet. He wore a white shirt and draped a stunning black blazer over it, accessorizing with a bow tied around his neck. His outfit was completed with faded black tailored pants, creating a stylish and sophisticated look.

At MAMA 2023, male celebrities predominantly showcased classic black and white suits, embracing formal attire for the event. In contrast, the members of Riize leaned towards a more casual wardrobe choice, while the Zerobaseone members opted for sleek and glossy grey suits, highlighting their distinct fashion styles on the red carpet.