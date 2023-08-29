The Streamy Awards commemorated its 13th year. Beyond being a mere celebration of digital creativity, it serves as a platform for highlighting the ever-evolving trends in pop culture and fashion. Hosted at the luxe Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles by gaming aficionado MatPat, this year's event was a star-studded affair featuring gripping performances from Armani White and Icona Pop.

As the ceremony recognized exceptional talents across platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch, it also set the stage for celebrities to showcase their style prowess. Walking down the red carpet, the limelight was not just on the accolades but also on the breathtaking fashion choices.

Among them, the 5 best-dressed celebrities on the Streamy Awards 2023 Red Carpet stood out, turning heads and setting trends. From whimsical bows to sleek minimalism, the night was a dazzling display of varied aesthetics.

Best-dressed celebrities on the Streamy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

1) Dylan Mulvaney's Ravishing Red

Dylan Mulvaney's Ravishing Red at Streamy Awards Red Carpet 2023 (Image via Twitter/@StarkMichel)

Dylan Mulvaney first captured attention on TikTok with her viral content and is now a Streamy Award-winning Breakout Creator. She was a vision in a red minidress that was both playful and glamorous. The large bow embellishment at the waist was a whimsical touch.

Her ensemble was elevated by accessories such as a diamond choker, drop earrings, and a crystallized flap bag. The red, sparkling mules and silver, sparkly manicure tied the look together seamlessly for the Streamy Awards.

2) Bella Poarch's Eclectic Elegance

Bella Poarch's Eclectic Elegance at Streamy Awards Red Carpet 2023 (Image via Twitter/@StarkMichel)

Bella Poarch gained fame with her TikTok viral hits, especially known for the 'M to the B' trend. For the red carpet, she chose a gown by Vietnamese designer Đỗ Long that was a perfect marriage of sheer fabrics and shiny embellishments.

Mesh opera gloves and patent leather boots by Le Silla created a trendy counterpoint to the animal print. Completing her look was a chic top handle purse by Sophia Webster.

3) Icona Pop's '80s Flashback

Icona Pop's '80s Flashback at Streamy Awards Red Carpet 2023 (Image via Twitter/@StarkMichel)

The Swedish dance-pop duo Icona Pop, famous for their chart-topping hits like "I Love It," pulled out all the stops. Caroline Hjelt wowed in a cutout minidress, employing bold shoulders to add drama.

Aino Jawo sported an oversized double-breasted blazer, capturing the tailoring trend beautifully. They made an unforgettable fashion statement on the Streamy Awards 2023 Red Carpet before delivering their sizzling performance.

4) Tana Mongeau's Sleek Sophistication

Tana Mongeau's Sleek Sophistication at Streamy Awards Red Carpet 2023 (Image via Twitter/@StarkMichel)

Tana Mongeau, a YouTube celebrity known for her scandalous storytelling and controversial topics, took a different route for the Streamy's.

She was dressed in an all-black, sleek cutout column gown by Mônot and showcased minimalist elegance. This choice proves that simplicity can be striking, making her one of the 5 best-dressed celebrities on the Streamy Awards 2023 Red Carpet.

5) Hila Klein's Metallic Flair

Hila Klein's Metallic Flair at Streamy Awards Red Carpet 2023 (Image via Twitter/@StarkMichel)

Podcast host and Teddy Fresh designer Hila Klein is known for her eclectic sense of style. She chose a fuchsia dress, which was a breath of fresh air on the Streamy Awards 2023 Red Carpet.

The thigh-high slit added a daring element, while crystallized sandals brought sparkle to her steps. Her mini neon top handle purse was a fun and modern accent.

The 5 best-dressed celebrities on the Streamy Awards 2023 Red Carpet made the night memorable with their unique styles. Dylan Mulvaney embodied the spirit of young Hollywood, while Bella Poarch offered a sultry mix of trends.

Icona Pop’s '80s inspiration was a nod to fashion history, whereas Tana Mongeau’s minimalist aesthetic highlighted her maturity.

Lastly, Hila Klein’s metallic dress was a standout choice that showcased her personality. Their looks were the epitome of individualism meeting fashion trends, making this year's Streamy Awards a celebration of digital creativity and a showcase of timeless style.