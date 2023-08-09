5 best Blackpink fashion moments explored as the K-Pop group celebrates its 7th anniversary 

Talking about the best Blackpink fashion moments won't have been possible unless, seven years ago, the world was introduced to a force that would redefine the boundaries of K-Pop and global music. BLACKPINK, the quartet hailing from South Korea, burst onto the scene in 2016. Following their infectious girly pop themes with groovy beats that swiftly found their way into countless playlists, they kept creating headlines.

The journey of Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé has been spectacular, with smashed records, chart-topping hits, and electrifying performances becoming synonymous with their name.

Yet, as BLACKPINK celebrates its seventh anniversary, its influence extends beyond music. The five best BLACKPINK fashion moments are more like representing their indomitable presence in the fashion industry, forever intertwining their musical prowess with iconic style statements.

Five best Blackpink fashion moments on K-Pop's 7th Anniversary

1. Debut Era (2016)

BLACKPINK at Melon Music Awards 2016 (Image via Getty)

Amidst the five best Blackpink fashion moments, their 2016 Melon Music Awards appearance holds a special place. The quartet made a striking fashion debut in coordinated red, white, and black schoolgirl-inspired outfits that signaled their future style trajectories.

2. SBS Gayo Daejeon ‘Battle of the Bands (2018)

BLACKPINK at the SBS Gayo Daejeon 2018 (Image via Getty)

Another memorable entry in the best Blackpink fashion moments is their ensemble at the SBS Gayo Daejeon. Their outfits, unified by leather details, especially Lisa’s standout black biker jacket, showcased their ability to experiment while retaining a cohesive group identity. The mix and match they attempted made their group look more united, along with their fantastic performance.

3. Coachella (2019)

Coachella performance in 2019 (Image via Getty)

The best Blackpink fashion moments certainly include their historic Coachella performance. As the first K-pop girl group to headline the festival, they shone in black, silver, and white outfits that effortlessly mirrored the vibrant desert ambiance.

4. MTV Video Music Awards (2022)

MTV Video Music Awards 2022 (Image via Getty)

Making an impact at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, the group's fashion choices were undeniably part of the notable Blackpink fashion moments. Not only was the performance fabulous, but their outfit also left the fans in awe. With Jisoo in a flowery Dior gown, Rosé in a chic YSL turtleneck minidress, and Lisa gracing in a Celine jumpsuit, they epitomized luxury and sophistication simultaneously.

5. Coachella (2023)

BLACKPINK Coachella 2023 (Image via Getty)

Well, this one was a tribute to their Coachella performance in 2019. Their return to Coachella (or "Pinkchella") in 2023 further solidified the five best Blackpink fashion moments. The Mugler-designed pink ensembles - Lisa's corset top with edgy trousers, Jennie's bold corset, Rosé's minidress, and Jisoo's miniskirt - captured the essence of their evolving fashion journey.

K-pop has skyrocketed to global acclaim over the past two decades, with groups like BTS and Blackpink leading the charge in its international success. Originating from South Korea, K-pop blends various musical genres, including hip-hop, electronic dance, and rock. Potential K-pop stars undergo rigorous training in dance and performance before making their stage debut.

On the 7th anniversary of BLACKPINK, these moments will remain remarkable in the music and fashion worlds, and their fans can expect their favorite stars to come up with more surprises in the future.