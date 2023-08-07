New Balance Fresh Foam X More Trail v3 “Cloud White” sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more details explore

New Balance is going to introduce a new version of the Fresh Foam X More Trail v3 sneakers, dressed in a white and gray combination. This Fresh Foam X model is the third iteration of the Fresh Foam More Trail. It's a highly cushioned, maximum trail shoe made for blazing through any tough situation. The shoe features a dual-density midsole that provides a soft ride that never goes too soft, making it suitable for any type of easy trail.

This chunky New Balance sneaker with massive Fresh Foam X underfoot will hit the market in the coming weeks with a refreshing color palette. The brand has not disclosed the official release date for the pair yet. Sneakerheads will be able to purchase the shoe for $160. The new Fresh Foam X More Trail v3 will be available via the official website of the sneaker brand and other selected retailers.

New Balance Fresh Foam X More Trail v3 “Cloud White” (Image via SN)

The New Balance Fresh Foam x More Trail v3 "Cloud White" is a captivating sneaker combo that combines the cutting-edge design of Fresh Foam technology alongside a trail-ready style. This eye-catching cloud-white hue has rapidly piqued the interest of sneakerheads. With a trail-specific outsole, the shoe provides the ideal balance of durability and grip for outdoor adventures.

The comfort factor cannot be underestimated, making them an excellent option for everyday wear. The new upcoming white sneakers have a gum rubber sole with grooves and a big white midsole. The high-tech midsole is meant for performance and comfort, and it incorporates New Balance's advanced Foam technology. The uppers are made of cloud-white mesh and have a gray "N" logo.

The rest of the sneakers are white, including the sock liner and laces. Overall, these athletic shoes are intended to ensure that anyone can not only do their tasks but also remain comfortable while doing so. The all-white look is basic and can go with almost any outfit.

The Fresh Foam x More Trail v3 would be a perfect option for individuals looking for a versatile, sturdy sneaker that can smoothly move from the tracks to the streets, experiencing New Balance's advancement in both performance and style. With the New Balance brand's tradition of quality behind it, this release is guaranteed to be an instant hit among sneakerheads, delivering elegance and practicality in one package.

New Balance described the shoe as

"The Fresh Foam X More Trail v3 is built to make your excursions as easy on the feet as they are on the eyes, with a cushioning led approach to outdoor functionality. A stacked height, dual-hardness Fresh Foam X midsole is paired with the superior grip of a Vibram® lugged outsole, for a blend of softness and structure. A breathable, engineered knit upper is equipped with printed, abrasion-resistant detailing, offering protection against trail debris."

The Fresh Foam X More Trail sneakers by New Balance will be released this month. With a white chunky sole, a completely white upper, and grey 'N' branding, this advanced sneaker pair would be a perfect choice for running or making a fashion statement.