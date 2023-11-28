5 viral moments from MAMA 2023 Day 1: RIIZE & TVXQ's collab stage, TREASURE's chaotic acceptance speech, and more

The first day of the annual award ceremony MAMA 2023 was held on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The ceremony saw several events and moments that had fans of K-pop idols and stars incredibly excited. Day one of the two-day award ceremony was one of the most awaited events of the year and Mnet organized the ceremony for 2023 at the Tokyo Dome, Japan.

The MAMA Awards are considered to be one of the grandest and best events of the year and both fans and artists look forward to it each year. K-pop idols prepare multiple special performances for the audience including collaborative stages with other artists, special dance breaks, and incredible stage settings.

That being said, fans also expect some iconic and hilarious moments to come out of the event and the performances. Thus, while MAMA 2023 had some moments that shocked and surprised the K-pop fandom with multiple surprises, it also got them talking about it on social media.

5 moments from MAMA 2023 that fans can't stop talking about

1) RIIZE and TVXQ's collaborative stage for Rising Star

As a part of the several special stages prepared for MAMA 2023, the two SM boy groups, RIIZE and TVXQ rolled out a performance. During the performance, RIIZE covered TVXQ's famous track, Rising Sun, which was released in 2005.

While TVXQ is the oldest and longest-running SM K-pop boy group, RIIZE is SM Entertainment's newly debuted boy band.

The performance garnered a lot of screams and cheers from the audience and the two groups showcased their powerful dance moves and impressive vocal abilities.

2) Special MAMA collaborative stage with 4th & 5th gen K-pop male idols

Yet another special MAMA 2023 stage gathered an intriguing set of male K-pop idols from the fourth and fifth generations. A mind-blowing performance of musical instruments and dance forms was rolled by the K-pop idols.

While TXT's Taehyun and Huening Kai, BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun, took care of the vocals, RIIZE's Anton played the cello. Meanwhile, the Japanese singer-songwriter, Yoshiki played the piano. The performance filled the room with magical essence and ZEROBASEONE's Yujin danced to the same.

3) ENHYPEN's iconic dance break + their prince-like visuals

ENHYPEN performed Bite Me and Sweet Venom at the MAMA 2023 while dressed in red-and-white suits. Fans said that this perfectly combined the concept of both their recently released tracks.

While the stage for both songs had the audience hyped, ENHYPHEN's dance break that connected the two songs dropped several jaws at the venue. Additionally, fans couldn't stop talking about how good the members looked especially Sunghoon and Sunwoo as they rolled out their skit for the dance break.

4) TREASURE's hilarious and chaotic reaction to their MAMA Award

Amidst the impressive and show-stopping performances at the MAMA 2023, TREASURE had netizens reacting to the group's reaction at receiving an Award. When the fourth-generation boy group was announced as the winner of the Galaxy Neo Flip Artist category they got up from their seats looking confused and unsure how to react.

However, as the group made their way to the stage, the group's leader, Hyunsuk, began giving his speech. While the events normally built up, that's when fans noticed that Haruto, who was standing behind Hyunsuk, was holding up Junkyu's phone, a Galaxy Fold.

Soon enough, Jihoon took the phone and showed it off while giving his speech. Fans soon understood the reason behind the same since their award was sponsored by Samsung.

5) Street Woman Fighter 2 x Dynamic Duo's Smoke performance

The last on the list of viral moments from MAMA 2023 was a special dance stage collaboration between Street Woman Fighter 2 and the Korean artist, Dynamic Duo. After the viral blow-up of BEBE's choreography for Dynamic Duo's track, Smoke, the song and its dance have grown to become the highlights of Street Woman Fighter 2.

As a homage to BEBE's win in Street Woman Fighter 2, the leaders of all the dance crews on the show paid homage to the group. They rolled out BEBE's choreography for Smoke as Dynamon Duo performed on the stage above the dancers.

Regardless of the above list, several other impressive moments from MAMA 2023 like TXT's performance, Jeon Seom's stage, etc., were discussed on in the pop fandom.