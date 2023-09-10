Ateez's Mingi and Hongjoong latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "they've altered our states of mind"

On September 9, 2023, Ateez's Mingi and Hongjoong were seen sporting fabulous looks for the Altered States Magazines pictorial making fans go wild. The sensational South Korean Boy band Ateez's members Mingi and Hongjoong were seen featuring their punk rock-inspired look, sporting silver chains and black belts.

The Altered States Magazine made the perfect choice by appointing them for the cover shoot. Ateez's appearance on the cover of Altered States Magazine solidifies their rising status as global icons. Kim Kyunghwan and Jarvis did their styling for this cover shoot.

The cover magazine is "Issue 6 PHENOMENA," the collection is the Autumn Winter edition of 2023. The magazine will be available from October 5, 2023, and pre-orders will start on their website. Ateez is ready to conquer new heights of success, and fans are eagerly waiting for their next move.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@thealteredstatesmagazine)

ATINYs, fans of Ateez, have showered glimpses of the pictorial magazine with love and admiration by taking it over on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter) to express their excitement for Mingi and Hongjoong's magazine cover debut.

The tweet has garnered numerous likes, retweets, and comments from ATINYs who can't get enough of their favorite singer's incredible achievements.

Ateez's Mingi and Hongjoong Latest Magazine campaign pictorial receives loads of love from ATINYs

The Altered State Magazine cover for Ateez group has featured many of the biggest entertainment industry stars. It is said to release a wide range of topics such as music, fashion, and pop culture. For the cover of this issue, Hongjoong and Mingi wore black and white tank tops with blue and red dyed hair.

Ateez has been famous for its journey to success, and they have made a significant impact in the music industry. Ateez is a talented boy group and is bound to achieve even greater success in the future, and now they have reached yet another milestone of success under their names. They are now fully ready to captivate audiences through their energetic tracks and captivating choreography.

As the magazine cover photo went viral, several fans took to social media to comment on the pictures by expressing their honest reviews of Mingi and Hongjoong's pictorials in the Altered State Magazine.

Ateez's Mingi and Hongjoong, have taken the internet by storm, have left their mark on the fashion world with their punk rock-inspired look for Altered States Magazine's "Issue 6 PHENOMENA." This magazine cover pictorial represents their redefined status as global icons and their dedication to conquering new heights of success.

Their loyal fans have also shown tremendous support and excitement towards this pictorial and are fully anticipating Ateez's boy bands group's next moves in the music industry.