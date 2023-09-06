On Monday, September 4, ATEEZ's Wooyoung went live on YouTube to spend some time chatting and catching up with his fans as it has been a while since the idol last went live. However, for much of the session, he spent his time talking about how certain fans' or sasaengs' (overtly obsessive fans) behavior has been upsetting and disturbing him.

On such issue that the idol addressed is how sasaengs have been sending him endless Kakao Talk and text messages, which naturally invades his privacy. Therefore, before ending the livestream, he urged such fans to stop sending him messages:

"I was originally not gonna say this, but these days it's very extreme so I'd say it exactly once. Stop sending Kakao Talk and texts. It's very stressful. It's not a good way. Don't do it.. got it right? I'm not interested."

ATEEZ's Wooyoung confesses about his discomfort with sasaengs, fans call them out for disrespectful behavior

Given that ATEEZ's Wooyoung was not seen in a livestream in quite a long time, fans were delighted when they noticed his recent live on YouTube. However, their happiness was short-lived when they realized that the idol was not feeling himself during the broadcast, and mentioned the bombarding and disturbing actions of sasaengs he's been facing lately.

One of the first things that fans identified as having upset the idol was when many comments asked where the other ATEEZ members like San or Yeonsang were.

Since the comments rarely engaged with the idol himself or asked questions about him, he struck back by asking why they kept looking for others when he had come live after a long time:

"Why are you looking for another member? It's been a while since I came here. Why do you keep looking for Yeonsang or San?"

Furthermore, when he was asked who his favorite member was, he immediately called out sasaengs who make up rumors or controversies with regard to his relationship with his group members:

"I won't answer about my favorite member anymore from now on. If I answer this then I will hear things like 'If Wooyoung fought with San.'"

While these comments and explanations were relatively indirect, ATEEZ's Wooyoung addressed the issue with sasaengs head-on when he spoke about how he was unhappy with people spamming him with Kakao Talk messages.

Since there were many things that seemed to have upset and angered the idol during the livestream, fans were inevitably left feeling angry at those who made him feel this way.

Following the livestream, fans were naturally disheartened to see the idol upset and uncomfortable, and prompted them to call out sasaengs for their unwelcomed and inappropriate actions.