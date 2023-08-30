Riot Games fuels speculation about ATEEZ singing League Of Legends Worlds Anthem with new posts, sending internet into a frenzy

Riot Games' social media posts about ATEEZ have fueled speculation that they might be singing the League of Legends Worlds Anthem. On August 28, Riot Games posted pictures of the HALA HALA singers visiting their office, which was enough to fuel the almost-confirmation and excite the ATINYs.

The picture was posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), and it was captioned:

"Made some new gamer friends at work. We're sad that Captain Hongjoong couldn't make it but we'll always have a seat saved for him at the PC bang."

In the photos posted, the members were wearing stylish outfits against the sunny backdrop, holding their coffee cups in their hands. Although the group's leader, Hongjoong, wasn't present in the photos, fans are hopeful he will be featured in this year’s League of Legends World Championship.

ATEEZ's fans express their excitement about the possible collaboration between them and Riot Games

Previously, ATEEZ paid a visit to Riot Games’ headquarters in Los Angeles. It sparked speculation that the Utopia singers' highly-awaited musical collaboration with the game developer for the upcoming 2023 League of Legends World Championship in Korea might be in the works.

However, both KQ Entertainment and Riot Games maintained silence, just teasing fans with speculation of a possible collaboration.

Riot Games had been intending to recruit talented and popular male K-pop singers as a potential male version of K/DA. For those unversed, it is a virtual girl group made up of popular League of Legends champions that Riot Games first created in 2018. Previously, popular girl groups like TWICE and (G)I-DLE have lent their voices to K/DA for different songs over the years.

ATINYs are stoked with excitement and have taken to social media to express their reactions to this almost-confirmed collaboration for this year's anthem for the 2023 League of Legends World Championship.

Furthermore, when an ATINY who goes by the Twitter handle @jyunsannn asked:

"WHAT DOES RHIS MEAN...."

In response to the fan, @riotgamesmusic wrote:

"They just came to game."

The global event will take place in South Korea in October, and fans believe ATEEZ would make the perfect candidate to sing the theme song for the 2023 League of Legends World Championship. ATINYs are eagerly waiting for the formal announcement by Riot Games and KQ Entertainment.

ATEEZ will be singing for the "Immortal Songs” live concert in New York

ATEEZ will be joining the likes of NewJeans, PSY, g.o.d’s Kim Tae-woo, Park Jung-hyun (Lena Park), Jannabi, Patti Kim, and Young Tak for KBS' "Immortal Songs" four-hour special live concert in New York.

The "Immortal Songs" live concert will take place on October 26 at MetLife Stadium. Interestingly, MetLife Stadium is located in New Jersey, so the concert is being referred to as one happening in New York.

Also, the WONDERLAND singers hold the record for the K-pop idol group with the most wins on "Immortal Songs."

More details will be revealed at a later date.