"Will always be by your side": Fans support ATEEZ's Jongho as he goes on hiatus to undergo knee surgery

ATEEZ's fans began showering the group's maknae Jongho with love and support as KQ Entertainment announced that he was going on a temporary hiatus. On August 26, the agency shared an official statement regarding Jongho's health a week after he halted his activities after experiencing "extreme pain." The 22-year-old main vocalist had earlier injured his knee in August 2021.

The youngest ATEEZ member was previously diagnosed with a meniscus rupture as well. The agency's statement mentioned that the singer needed "intensive management" and surgery for the injury.

After learning about the update, ATINYs (the group's fandom) sent in their support to the artist and expressed their love for him with the hashtag #GetWellSoonJongho. They also assured him that they would gladly wait for him to recover.

"Atiny will be here when you come back" - Fans react as KQ Entertainment announces ATEEZ's Jongho's temporary hiatus

In their previous statement on August 21, KQ Entertainment informed fans that ATEEZ's maknae, Jongho, would be returning to South Korea for treatment as he experienced extreme pain in his legs after the KCON LA 2023 performance. He then flew back home and was unable to attend the meet-and-greet after the event.

The agency finally gave concerned fans an update on August 26 and mentioned that while the idol was undergoing "conservative treatment" for his injury, he required "detailed examination and additional measures."

“While Jongho was [already] undergoing conservative treatment and recovery for a meniscus rupture, it was determined that detailed examination and additional measures were necessary. As a result, Jongho immediately stopped his overseas schedules and returned to Korea to receive treatment at a specialized medical institution,” the statement read.

The statement further mentioned that the ATEEZ singer will need time for rehabilitation as well. While the agency did not state when the artist would return to the group, they asked for fans' understanding as they said:

“After a thorough examination, Jongho was recommended to undergo surgery and receive intensive management for the existing injured area. As a result, ATEEZ will continue with seven members for upcoming schedules while Jongho undergoes rehabilitation after the surgery. We ask for your understanding regarding the decision to prioritize Jongho’s prompt recovery, and we will update you once he is ready to return to the group’s schedule.”

Several fans took to social media to express their concern for Jongho, who had to undergo knee surgery. ATINYs sent the idol their support with get well soon messages on Twitter. Some netizens also attended ATEEZ's THE FELLOWSHIP: BREAK THE WALL concert in Brazil on August 26 and were seen singing Jongho's part as he did not perform at the event.

The group has two more nights remaining in their BREAK THE WALL concert tour. They will perform on August 30 and September 3 in Santiago and Bogota, respectively, and will also take the stage at The Fact Music Awards 2023 on October 10.