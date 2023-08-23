The Fact Music Awards 2023 second lineup: ZEROBASEONE, Kwon Eun-bi, and more added to the performers list

The Fact Music Awards 2023 announced their second lineup of performers on Wednesday, August 23, via their official social media channels. The list is dominated by rookie artists who have attracted the global spotlight and South Korean artists who have recently climbed higher in international fans’ hearts.
A total of five artists were revealed to attend and perform at The Fact Music Awards 2023. These include the rookie boy group that has taken the K-pop industry by storm, ZEROBASEONE, ZICO’s first-ever idol group BOYNEXTDOOR, and xikers, KQ Entertainment’s first idol group after ATEEZ.
The artists revealed in the second lineup for the TFMA 2023 are as follows:
- Kwon Eun-bi
- ZEROBASEONE
- xikers
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- Jannabi
Fans excited as The Fact Music Awards 2023 announces more performers
The Fact Music Awards 2023 is one of the most anticipated festivals for K-pop fans. The lineup for the Awards has always been exciting, and it seems to be the same for this year’s performers’ list as well. Up till now, the awards function has announced nine artists who have been confirmed to participate in the festival.
The Fact Music Awards 2023’s first lineup was announced on August 16. These were ATEEZ, ITZY, TREASURE, and NMIXX. These artists will join Kwon Eun-bi, ZEROBASEONE, xikers, BOYNEXTDOOR, and Jannabi at the event. The lineup, which overflows with new artists, received a positive response from fans as well.
While some fans looked forward to interactions between idol groups, others mentioned they were “so seated” for the awards function. Take a look at fans’ reactions to the initial lineup below:
Last year’s The Fact Music Awards winners
Last year, The Fact Music Awards were held on October 8, and it was the first time in three years that the function was organized in person. With seven awards, BTS became the most-awarded artist of the night.
- Daesang (Grand Prize): BTS
- Artist of the Year (Bonsang): ATEEZ, THE BOYZ, BTS, (G)I-DLE, ITZY, IVE, KANGDANIEL, Lim Young Woong, NCT DREAM, PSY, Stray Kids, TREASURE, TXT
- Worldwide Icon: NCT DREAM
- Best Performer: ATEEZ, NCT DREAM
- Fan N Star Most Voted (Singer): BTS
- Fan N Star Most Voted (Individual): Hwang Chi-yeol
- Fan N Star Most Voted (Trot): Lim Young-woong
- Idol Plus Popularity Award: BTS
- Fan N Star Four Star Award: Stray Kids
- Listeners’ Choice: NCT DREAM
- Global Fan N Star: BTS
- Fan N Star Choice Award (Singer): BTS
- Fan N Star Choice Award (Individual): BTS’s Jin
- Next Leader: IVE, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans
- Hot Stage of the Year: PSY
- Hottest: Kep1er, TNX
- Fan N Star Angel N Star: Kim Ho Joong, Lim Young-woong, Young Tak
- Fan N Star Trot Popularity Award: Lim Young-woong
- Fan N Star Best Ads Award: Lim Young-woong
The Fact Music Awards 2023 will be held at the Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon on October 10. More artists will be announced at a future date.