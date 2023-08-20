“MY MAN IS SLAYING”: Fans swoon over ATEEZ’ Seonghwa’s outfit choice at KCON LA 2023

During the recent KCON concert held in Los Angeles, USA, Seonghwa of ATEEZ emerged as an unexpected focal point, capturing fans' attention with his distinctive stage presence.

On August 20, 2023, ATEEZ took the stage at the KCON concert, presenting an electrifying performance that showcased member Seonghwa in an edgy ensemble.

The warrior-inspired attire left a rugged impression on fans as he owned the stage with both grace and intensity.

"This outfit is everything!" ATEEZ's Seonghwa astounds fans with a unique look at KCON LA 2023

The KCON Festival 2023, taking place from August 19 to 21, is a celebration of the festival's landmark 10th anniversary, following a three-year break.

A dynamic roster of performances by some of the most prominent K-pop groups from around the world has been unfolding over the course of these three days at the festival. This event has developed into a global celebration of Korean music and culture, with its roots in the vibrant city of Los Angeles.

ATEEZ, an integral participant in the festival, drew the spotlight with a stellar set featuring a sequence of eight powerful songs. Among their riveting performances, Poppia set the stage ablaze, serving as a prelude to their subsequent standout track, Wonderland.

It was during this performance that Seonghwa seized the limelight, debuting a uniquely crafted warrior-themed attire.

Emerging from the background with a warrior sword in hand, Seonghwa's arrival was met with a loud chorus of cheers from the audience. Wearing a sleek black shirt and matching pants, complemented by shiny and polished black boots, Seonghwa's outfit was enriched by a collection of harness belts, enhancing the dramatic appeal of his appearance.

A distinctive and defining element of his look was a partial leather skirt that extended slightly below his knees, amplifying the warrior aesthetic. The sword he wielded served as an exquisite accessory, accentuating his overall presentation and drawing even more intense reactions from the audience.

His energy and fierceness radiated across the stage, infusing the performance with a unique energy. Seonghwa's ensemble transcended traditional gender boundaries, embracing a gender-defying yet strikingly masculine image that impressed the fans.

On the social media platform X, fans couldn't contain their excitement and enthusiasm, showering him with praise for his bold and audacious look:

Talking about the group, ATEEZ completely rocked the stage with a total of 8 songs, among which two have been already mentioned above. The other six songs in order were Say My Name, Hala Hala, Guerrilla, Wave, Rocky (Boxers Ver.), and The Real (Heung Ver.)

Along with ATEEZ, 15 other artists have been deemed to perform on this KCON 2023 stage. Some of these groups include NCT's Taeyong, WayV, NMIXX, ZEROBASEONE, IVE, Stray Kids, G(I)DLE, CRAVITY, MONSTA X's SHOWNU X HYUNGWON, SHINee's Taemin, Xikers, Kep1er, etc.

As the KCON Festival continues to celebrate its milestone anniversary, the memory of Seonghwa's unforgettable stage presence will undoubtedly remain a highlight for both ATEEZ and its passionate fanbase.