ZEROBASEONE's 2023 FAN-CON setlist: Jelly Pop, Here I Am, and more

On Tuesday, August 15, ZEROBASEONE, the group formed during the reality survival show, Boys Planet, held their first personal fan con, performing some of their most iconic songs from both their recently released album and those sung in the show. While fans made several speculations about the concert's setlist, the actual one left many surprised and excited for the several songs that were performed during the event.

While the group had performed many of these songs at their previous shows like KCON Japan, KPOP NATION, and more, fans were all the more thrilled for their fan co,n given the extended list of performances they rolled out. The setlist not only included songs from their recently released album, Youth In The Shade, but also comprised never-before-seen performances of songs like And I, Hot Summer's remix, and more.

All songs that the rookie K-pop boy group, ZEROBASEONE, performed during their 2023 fan con: Jelly Pop, Here I Am, and more

ZEROBASEONE, the nine-piece K-pop group, debuted on July 10, 2023, after ranking as the finalists in the reality survival show, Boys Planet.

Given the popularity of the show and the extensive set of skills that they showcased during the same, the group's debut and performance as a solid group was quite looked forward to by viewers. Akin to fans' predictions, their expectations were not met with disappointment.

Right from their debut days, the group garnered a lot of attention for their show-stopping performances and impressive stage presence. This was only intensified when they rolled out their debut album, Youth In The Shade, which easily impressed people with the diverse genres they put forth in the small but interesting album.

However, given that ZEROBASEONE earned much of their recognition and fame through their unique and impressive performance stages, their presence in music festivals and award shows was the most anticipated. While the group appeared in several significant music festivals and shows, like KCON JAPAN and Jamboree Concert, which is rare for rookie groups, having an entire setlist to themselves made fans all the more excited.

The group rolled out their first fan con on August 15, 2023, at 7:30 PM KST at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. The interactive event between ZEROBASEONE and their fans turned out to be much more enthusiastic and impressive than fans had anticipated. While the performances and the interaction were an obvious factor, many were quite in love with the setlist.

Here are all the songs that ZEROBASEONE performed at their first personal fan-con event:

VCR 1

Back To ZEROBASE (Short Ver.)

New Kidz On The Block

Say My Name

VCR 2

And I

Here I Am

Jelly Pop (Individual Dance Breaks/ Remix Ver.)

Hot Summer

In Bloom

VCR 3

Our Seasons (Extended Ver.)

Unlike their performances in other shows, their fan con had a lot of special features to it, like individual dance breaks for each member and new and customized choreographies for the songs. This made performances all the more exciting and interesting to watch.

As the show came to an end, fans left the venue with a bundle of emotions after watching a list of exciting performances one after another. Mixed with a little nostalgia for the Boys Planet song performances and excitement for what their future holds as they rolled out stages for their newly released songs, fans were more than satisfied after watching their fan con concert.