10 rumored and confirmed K-pop comebacks in July 2023:  BTS' Jungkook, NewJeans, and more

A number of K-pop comebacks are in store for the fans this year, featuring some of the most popular artists in the industry, and fans are delighted to know that some of their favorites are all set to drop new music in July 2023. With various exciting K-pop groups and soloists rolling out their much-awaited albums, K-pop enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to the long list of comebacks.

From EXO's first all-members comeback to BTS' Jungkook's speculated solo debut, several fandoms are ready to celebrate these iconic comebacks, and fans can hardly wait for the month to begin. Additionally, they are also excited to see what record-breaking project NewJeans will roll out, while wondering whether ZEROBASEONE's debut will match their expectations.

1) BTS' Jungkook

One of the most speculated and most-awaited on the list of K-pop comebacks is BTS Jungkook's solo debut. As each BTS member slowly rolls out their solo debut one by one, many believe that Jungkook might be next in line.

According to the Korean media outlet Sports Chosun, people believe that the idol will release an album with a possible full-length English B-side track. Additionally, it's also expected for him to kickstart promotions with activities in global venues.

2) ITZY

With releases stretching throughout the month, ITZY is next in line for the list of K-pop comebacks in July. As they are all set to roll out their pre-release track, Bet On Me, on July 3, 12 am KST, their other pre-release track music video, None of My Business, is expected to follow on July 24, 12 am KST.

Finally, the group's full album, KILL MY DOUBT, with the title track, Cake, will drop on July 31, 6 PM KST.

3) TXT

Adding to their impressive Japanese discography, the five-piece K-pop boy group is expected to roll out their second album in Japan on July 5, 2023. The album, titled SWEET, is eagerly anticipated by fans, given the group's promising earlier releases and the many spoilers the members have been dishing out for MOAs.

4) NewJeans

Another exciting artist on the list of K-pop comebacks this July is the rookie monster group, NewJeans' second extended play release.

While the pre-release of the album is slated for July 7, the entire EP, titled Get Up, is expected to roll out on July 21. With all the tracks released so far effortlessly climbing up the music charts, fans expect the comeback to be of high quality too.

5) EXO

One of the most-looked-forward-to K-pop comebacks is by the nine-piece K-pop boy group, whose upcoming album will be their first album in a while where all the members have participated.

While its pre-release track, Let Me In, already reached fans on June 12, its seventh full-length album, EXIST, is slated for release on July 10 at 6 pm KST. Additionally, they'll be rolling out another track, Hear Me Out, on June 30, to further promote the album.

6) ZEROBASEONE

The nine-member K-pop group, ZEROBASEONE, formed by Mnet's recent reality survival show, Boys Planet, will finally be debuting on July 10. With their first mini-album, YOUTH IN THE SHADE, releasing at 6 pm KST, fans can hardly wait to see what they have in store for them.

Given that the members have already showcased much of their promising talents during their time at Boys Planet, fans are naturally looking forward to their comeback.

7) NMIXX

After an internet-viral comeback, Love Me Like This, the six-piece girl group is ready for another album release as they sit on the list of July K-pop comebacks.

NMIXX is expected to reveal their third single album, A Midsummer NMIXX's Dream, on July 11, at 6 pm KST.

8) NCT DREAM

One of the subunits of the twenty-member K-pop boy group, NCT DREAM, will also be rolling out their much-awaited full-length album in July.

With the pre-release track, Broken Melodies, already released, fans eagerly look forward to what their third full-length album, ISTJ, has in store for them as it reaches fans on July 17, 6 pm KST.

9) MISAMO (TWICE's subunit)

One of the most exciting K-pop comebacks and debuts slated for this July is TWICE's Japanese sub-unit release. Consisting three Japanese members from the eleven-piece K-pop girl group, TWICE, Mina, Momo, and Sana will be rolling out a mini-album to commemorate their debut.

While their pre-release track, Marshmallow, has already delighted fans, their mini-album, Masterpiece, with the title track, Do Not Touch, is slated for release on July 26.

10) FIFTY FIFTY

Boasting quite a monumental achievement in the K-pop industry, the rookie K-pop girl group, FIFTY FIFTY, will be contributing to the OST of the much-anticipated Barbie movie. While details about the track are yet to be revealed, it is set for release on the same day as the film's premiere, on July 21.

With various artists rolling out several exciting K-pop comebacks, fans can hardly wait for July to be here.

