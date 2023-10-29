"A pure masterpiece": Fans react as ATEEZ's San shines in Imagine Dragons' song Warriors' cover dance video

On October 27, 2023, a YouTube video featuring ATEEZ's member dancing to the popular Imagine Dragons song Warriors surfaced online. This video showcased San shirtless as he danced to the hit track and wowed fans with his moves. The clip soon went viral online and grabbed the attention of fans, who took to social media to react to it.

However, the excitement didn't stop there. On the following day, October 28, fans were treated to an official, all-new photo of San from his Warriors performance. Both the video and the photo sent the ATINY fandom into a frenzy, leaving them wanting more.

"ANOTHER HARD SLAY" - Fans react as ATEEZ's San performs to Warriors by Imagine Dragons

Warriors is a hit song by the American rock band Imagine Dragons. It was released on September 18, 2014, as a single for the soundtrack of the video game League of Legends. The song's powerful beats, along with its motivating lyrics, make it a favorite for various sports events, motivational videos, and other occasions.

A recent video of San dancing to the electrifying track was uploaded on the K-pop group ATEEZ's YouTube channel. San was seen wearing heavily ripped grey-washed denim pants and had a wolf painted on the left side of his chest. All these elements added to the video and took it up a notch.

The clip represented his strength and his dance skills, which caught the attention of fans and music enthusiasts worldwide. Apart from performing each step of the choreography to perfection, every move of the idol conveyed an emotion and allowed fans to connect with him.

Netizens took to social media platforms like Twitter to praise him for his performance and called him "incredible" as they stated that there were few artists who were on the same level as him.

The cover dance video and accompanying image of San reflect the group's commitment to staying at the forefront of the K-pop industry. They continuously push the boundaries of what they can achieve, and San's recent performance is a testament to his dedication as an artist.

As the much-loved K-pop group ATEEZ and its members including San continue to explore new creative avenues, fans are excited about what groundbreaking performances and surprises they will bring to the table in the future. San's mesmerizing dance cover is just one example of the exciting journey ATEEZ is embarking on, and fans around the world are thrilled to be part of this incredible ride.