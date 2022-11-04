The lineup for Lollapalooza India '23 has been announced, and it features notable global music acts such as Imagine Dragons, Jackson Wang, The Strokes, and many others. The global musical festival will make its Asian debut in India on January 28, 2023, with over 40 artists ready to rock the stage.

Lollapalooza India's official social media pages released the lineup on November 3, 2022, at 6:00 a.m. (IST), generating a frenzy among music fans. The fantabulous two-day event will be headlined by the rock band Imagine Dragons (Thunder, Believer) and indie rockers The Strokes (The Adults Are Talking).

Global K-pop idol Jackson Wang, a member of the boy band GOT7, will also play at the festival. Naturally, the revelation has gotten Indian K-pop lovers very excited, and they have been venting their glee on social media.

Lollapalooza India '23: Complete lineup, tickets, and venue

Lollapalooza India @LollaIndia THE MOMENT WE'VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR!



40 artists across a wide variety of sounds, styles & eras. This is Lollapalooza India 2023!



Tickets out now on 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗹𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮.𝗰𝗼𝗺 THE MOMENT WE'VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR!40 artists across a wide variety of sounds, styles & eras. This is Lollapalooza India 2023!Tickets out now on 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗹𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮.𝗰𝗼𝗺 https://t.co/mBH54XwwBK

Lollapalooza India's much awaited artist lineup, is finally here. The list includes both global artists as well as Indian musicians.

The star-studded lineup includes Imagine Dragons, pop star Jackson Wang, rock artist The Strokes, Greta Van Fleet, electronic artists like Zhu, Imanbek and Madeon, the Indie-pop scene Japanese Breakfast, EDM favorite Diplo, dream-pop act Cigerretes After S*x, Alec Benjamin and singer-producer Chelsea Cutler, among others.

Raveena @raveena_aurora thank you MY FIRST TIME PLAYING INDIA WTF 🥹🥹🥹 IM SO EXCITED WORDS CANNOT EVEN EXPLAINthank you @LollaIndia MY FIRST TIME PLAYING INDIA WTF 🥹🥹🥹 IM SO EXCITED WORDS CANNOT EVEN EXPLAIN 😩😩😩 thank you @LollaIndia ! https://t.co/Z9VVuoFdJe

Also joining the list are electronic artists like Kasablanca and Apashe, apart from Raveena, an Indie- American artist.

Brown Munde's AP Dhillon, Cold Mess's Preateek Kuhad, hip-hop frontrunner DIVINE, Hindi pop star The Yellow Diary, Bloodywood, Sandunes, Kumail, Kavya, Parimal Shais, Madboy/Mink, The F16s, Aswekeepsearching, singer-songwriters Tejas, Tanmaya Bhatnagar, Mali, and Pune band Easy Wanderlings are among the Indian acts at the festival.

Tickets for the two-day music festival are now back on sale and can be bought through BookMyShow. The early bird passes went on sale in August and were immediately sold out.

The set fees are INR 8,999 for general admission and 19,999 for VIP admission. A platinum ticket costs INR 64,999 and includes tables seats, deck access, air-conditioned toilets, and transportation facilities.

The Indian edition of the festival will take place at the Mahalaxmi Race Course with four stages in Mumbai.

According to BookMyShow, which is also a co-producer of Lollapalooza India with global producer Perry Farrell and C3 Presents, 60,000 people are predicted to attend the festival in January 2023.

