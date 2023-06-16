Boyband ATEEZ's agency KQ Entertainment released a glimpse of the band's new single BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS) one day before the full music video reveal. The agency raised fans' enthusiasm on June 15, 2023, when they released the opening scene from the music video. The official music video for the sequence was released on June 16, 2023. The song is a part of ATEEZ's latest album THE WORLD EP 2: OUTLAW.

In the opening sequence, the viewers are transported to a world of retro charm as member Mingi takes on the role of a cowboy. He is shown wearing a striking cowboy leather outfit and exudes confidence and charisma as he walks into an empty bar that has a vintage-style door.

Needless to say, when netizens saw and heard the track, they were incredibly excited. While some said that they loved the video, one fan said that they weren't ready for this.

KQ Entertainment released the official teaser of ATEEZ's BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS) MV on June 12, 2023. This was followed by teaser two on June 14, 2023. The opening MV sequence was released the next day on June 15, 2023, and the official music video for the sequence was released on June 16, 2023.

ATEEZ fans couldn't contain their excitement when they saw the opening sequence of the latest MV

In the sequence, the retro cowboy style is skillfully depicted through visual aesthetics and attention to detail. The antique decor, wooden furniture, and rustic props create an immersive atmosphere that adds depth to the concept.

Mingi's cowboy leather outfit is a standout element in this sequence. The attention to detail in the costume design is remarkable, with a combination of rugged textures and fringe accents. The outfit not only enhances Mingi's commanding presence but also adds a touch of nostalgia to the MV.

Watching one of their favorite members, Mingi in such a dashing avatar, fans could not contain their excitement and had a lot to say. While some said that the song was another hit song, others said that the video was "insane," and only had praises for the same.

What fans couldn't get over was Mingi's piercing gaze and the subtle smirk he has when he lifts his head up. To fans, this only solidified his portrayal as a charismatic cowboy and left them captivated and in awe.

In the two teasers, fans saw ATEEZ perform in all-white outfits in a colossal white palace-like structure that was decorated with lit chandeliers. The K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS are seen making use of retro, vintage, antique, and royal concepts to make an all-in-one MV.

More about ATEEZ

All eight members of ATEEZ are hugely popular in the K-pop world. The group has been instrumental in creating some of the most energetic hits in the history of K-pop. Their song Guerrilla is said to be one of the hardest discographies of all time.

ATEEZ is one of the groups that has been active in constantly releasing stuff and their fans love it. In the last couple of months, there have been releases like Xikers, ROCKSTAR, THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW, OPERATION: OUTLAW, dune, World, Wake Up, and DJANGO.

The octet released their second Japanese single Limitless on March 21, 2023, which gained immense popularity among their fans and music enthusiasts.

Now, fans are geared up once again to welcome a new music video and dance to the tunes of their favorites, ATEEZ. Safe to say, the entire K-pop world is waiting to see what they bring to the table this time.

