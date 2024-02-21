“Time to put that edit button to use”: Fans react hilariously to CHUANG ASIA’s silly confusion between mentors Jackson Wang and Mike Angelo

On February 21, 2024, Jackson Wang, known for his humor, found himself in an amusing situation recently. Currently serving as a mentor for CHUANG ASIA Thailand, he was inadvertently involved in a mix-up with his fellow judge, Mike Angelo. An X post mistakenly featured Mike's face with Jackson's name, sparking laughter among fans.

They humorously remarked on how much Jackson had supposedly changed since the error occurred. Despite the lighthearted glitch on the company's official social media pages, the competition remains unaffected and continues progressing smoothly.

Jackson Wang becomes the subject of a funny mistake by CHUANG ASIA Thailand

GOT7's Jackson Wang, WayV's TEN, and Thai-Chinese singer Mike Angelo have taken on the roles of co-judges on the show CHUANG ASIA Thailand, a spinoff of Produce Camp.

Despite being a Thailand-based show, Jackson's inclusion as a mentor stems from his co-founding of RYCE Entertainment, his own entertainment company. His company will debut the winning team of the competition, showcasing the significant role he plays in the show's outcome.

Each episode of CHUANG ASIA Thailand offers a new dynamic, with contestants and judges forming friendships amidst the competition. There's a healthy dose of playful banter and competition between contestants and mentors, with Jackson often finding himself at the center of these interactions. The show provides a platform for fun-loving personalities like Jackson to showcase their humorous side to the audience.

However, on February 21, 2024, a recent blunder on the show brought some unexpected attention. In a post titled "Random Question with Co-producer and Lead Mentor Jackson Wang," the accompanying video featured Jackson's co-mentor, Mike Angelo, instead of the artist himself. This mistake initially left viewers puzzled, but it soon became a subject of playful teasing among fans.

Fans react hilariously to a silly mistake by CHUANG ASIA concerning Jackson Q (Image via X/@Youngjae7Queen and @WhitneyChakara)

Fans react hilariously to a silly mistake by CHUANG ASIA (Image via X/@ivnotchaaaar and @wangjanim852)

Fans react hilariously to a silly mistake by CHUANG ASIA concerning Jackson Wang (Image via X/@yu_ni852 and @jiaersg7)

Fans react hilariously to a silly mistake by CHUANG ASIA (Image via X/@JacksonsMomo)

Despite the buzz surrounding the error, fans noticed that the post had not been edited to correct the mistake. Some fans jokingly pointed out the presence of an "edit button" on X, suggesting that the correction could easily be made. However, there remains uncertainty as to whether the oversight was intentional for comedic effect or simply a careless mistake on the part of the show's production team.

Regardless of the mishap, fans continue to enjoy the show, particularly for the camaraderie between Jackson and TEN, two K-pop stars who are not frequently seen together. Fans appreciate Jackson for infusing the show with his lively personality, bringing entertainment to the entire production.

