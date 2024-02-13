"THIS IS CINEMA": Fans go gaga over NCT Ten's solo debut 'Nightwalker' as the idol rolls out the track's show-stopping music video

On Tuesday, February 13, the much-awaited solo debut of NCT's Ten, Nightwalker, was released and fans naturally rushed in to get a glimpse of the same. Unsurprisingly, several netizens had their jaws dropped as they watched the music video and expressed that not only was the track addictive and pleasing to listen to, but the music video and the accompanying choreography took the song to another level.

While the idol has previously impressed fans with his solo releases such as Birthday, New Hereos, Paint Me Naked, etc., his official solo debut with his mini-album release, TEN, definitely increased fans' expectations of his musical career. Once again proving himself as the performance artist who rolls out a choreography that perfectly matches the essence of the song, the album's title track, Nightwalker, did not fail to let down his long-built reputation.

Upon watching the song's music video, fans have been praising the idol for the intense work and detail he has put into his solo debut album and track.

Fans celebrate as NCT's Ten rolls out the cinematic music video of his solo debut track, Nightwalker

Following the announcement that NCT's Ten will be rolling out his solo debut, fans began to immensely cheer and celebrate the same, since it often stands as an important embarkation when K-pop idols belonging K-pop groups release a solo career. With the idol's album, TEN, which marks his first solo album, the idol has showcased his capacities as a soloist.

His previous tracks, such as Paint Me Naked and Birthday, took over the internet instantly after their release, and fans fell in love with the aesthetics that the idol explored. Therefore, the fans were over the moon when the idol's official debut was announced. Following much anticipation and waiting, the album and its title track, Nightwalker, was released on all streaming platforms on February 13 at 6 p.m. KST.

When fans first heard the song, they immediately fell in love with the track and how it created a fusion of pop, groovy, and electronic music styles. However, the track's music video impressed the viewers all the more and added a layer of attractive qualities to it. The music video showcased the song's choreography, which was crafted to represent the seductive and hypnotizing aspects of the track. Fans were left mesmerized witnessing the music video.

In an interview held by The Korea Herald for a press release concentrating on the idol's solo album release, the NCT member revealed that the music video showcases the researcher, who turns into a monster as the clock strikes midnight. Therefore, the theme of the track, Nightwalker, deals with hypnotizing and seducing someone. Here are the idol's exact words.

"That’s why the highlight dance move involves swaying my hand as if hypnotizing someone. I tried to sing like acting when recording because, in the music video, you can see that I am a researcher working at a lab who turns into a monster when the clock hits midnight."

Following the release, fans were able to realize that the idol took much effort to communicate and construct a music style of his own, giving equal importance to both the performance and song.

