"IT'S FINALLY HERE": Fans ecstatic as NCT's Ten rolls out teaser for his first mini-album, 'TEN,' his official solo debut

On Thursday, January 25, SM Entertainment announced that NCT's Ten will be making his much-awaited official solo debut with his first mini-album release, TEN. The album, which is slated for release on February 13, is expected to carry six full English songs, and fans can hardly wait to get a glimpse of the same.

While the idol has rolled out several solo tracks previously, such as New Heroes, Birthday, Paint Me Naked, etc., the upcoming mini-album release will be the idol's first official solo release, and fans have been eagerly looking forward to the same. This release also makes him the second-ever NCT member to roll out their solo debut, following Taeyong's debut in June 2023.

Given his previous promising releases, there's no doubt that NCT's Ten will stun and surprise fans with his mini-album. Also, the first teaser of his solo mini-album was released, thrilling fans all the more with its contents.

Fans thrilled as NCT's Ten announces his much-awaited solo debut with his upcoming first mini-album, TEN

The Thai singer and dancer who stands as a member of the 26-piece K-pop boy group, NCT, has been known for his extraordinary music and dance skills.

The idol impressed netizens with his iconic solo songs and mesmerizing performances for the same, for his tracks such as Birthday, Dream In A Dream, Paint Me Naked, etc. While fans were yearning for the idol to make his official debut, their prayers have been answered by SM Entertainment's recent announcement.

SM Entertainment revealed that the Thai member of NCT, who sits under the fixed unit WayV, will be releasing his mini-album, TEN. The album is expected to carry six songs with English lyrics and is slated for release on February 13 at 6 p.m. KST. Additionally, given that the album is named after NCT's Ten, it can be expected to showcase its own aesthetics and unique music color.

To further excite fans and promote the upcoming mini-album, a teaser was released along with a short description of what the album will revolve around. Here's what the teaser stated:

"When the midnight comes Pulling the strings, Beautiful monster royalty energy, I am yours, Playing my heart, ain't no way. I'm pure Bown and pray to ya."

Following the announcement, fans have been thrilled about the upcoming solo debut of NCT's Ten. On the other hand, another NCT member, Taeyong, will also be rolling out his second solo project.

While official announcements for the same haven't been made yet, it's been revealed that Taeyong will not only release new music but will also be rolling out a two-day concert at the Seoul Olympic Hall on February 24 and 25.

However, there has also been a small dispute between the fandom, as they expressed their displeasure with SM Entertainment organizing two solo releases side by side. Given that fans have been waiting for the solo debut of NCT's Ten for years now, they haven't been happy with the announcement that Taeyong will also be active simultaneously.

While there's no hate or blame towards the artists themselves, they've been expressing that SM Entertainment should've organized their solo projects better so that both the idols get enough attention and sufficient promotions. Regardless, fans have been rooting for the success of both their solo releases and are hoping that they both get the promotions they deserve.

