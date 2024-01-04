NCT’s Ten 2024 ‘1001’ Asia Fan-con tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Singer and dancer Ten from the South Korean boy band NCT has announced his first solo tour in 2024. The TEN FIRST FAN-CON 1001 is scheduled to be held from February 17, 2024, to April 27, 2024, across Asia.

Ten's upcoming tour was announced on NCT's X account on January 4, 2024, with his first performance taking place at the Yes24 Live Hall in Seoul, South Korea. According to the announcement, he plans to fill his four-date tour with a lot of variety, including several previously released solo songs as well as some to be performed for the first time.

Ticket reservations for the 2024 FIRST FAN-CON 1001 Seoul performance will be held on the online reservation site Yes24.

Fan club pre-sale will open at 8 pm KST on January 5, while the general reservations will open at 8 pm KST on January 8. Ticket prices and reservations for the Bangkok, Hong Kong and Jakarta shows are yet to be announced.

Ten's First Fan-con in Asia will begin in Seoul and end in Jakarta

The upcoming fan-con tour in Asia kicks off on February 17 at the Yes24 Live Hall in Seoul, South Korea.

Furthermore, the NCT singer and dancer will perform shows in Bangkok and Hong Kong in March, followed by a concert in Jakarta in April. This will be his first fan-con tour as a solo artist.

The full list of dates and venues for Ten's First Fan-Con 1001 is given below:

February 17, 2024 – Seoul, South Korea, Yes24 Live Hall

March 3, 2024 – Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

March 9, 2024 – Hong Kong, China, AsiaWorld-Expo Hall 10

April 27, 2024 – Jakarta, Indonesia, The Kasablanka Hall

Ten will release his first solo album in February

The announcement of this tour coincides with a statement from his agency, SM Entertainment, sharing with fans that the singer is about to release his first solo album in February.

An SM Entertainment representative told Newsen on January 4, 2024:

Ten is preparing to release his first solo album in February. We ask for your interest.

The singer has previously performed solo songs through SM Station and NCT LAB, but this will be his first solo album.

Born Chittaphon Leechaiyapornkul in Bangkok, Thailand, he won a Thai Show called Teen Superstar. That led him to sign a contract with his first South Korean agency, Starship Entertainment. He joined SM Entertainment in 2013 through the SM Global Audition in Thailand.

The 27-year-old debuted with NCT in 2016 as part of their unit NCT U. Currently, he's a part of their China-based unit WayV, which released their second album On My Way on November 1, 2023.

Fans of the singer have a lot to look forward to in February 2024, with the release of an upcoming album and a tour.